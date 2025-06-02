Dipika Kakar's Health Update Amidst Liver Cancer Battle

Dipika’s Sister-in-Law Saba and Her Husband Share Information Saba’s husband further spoke about Dipika, stating that she remains strong and spends time with their newborn son whenever possible. He said that it cheers her up and keeps her busy. Saba and her husband offered prayers for Dipika’s speedy recovery, expressing their sadness at the subdued atmosphere at home due to her illness. Saba added that she is caring for her son as Dipika had advised.

Following Dipika’s Advice on Childcare Saba stated, “We are both very happy because of the baby, but there are certainly challenges. Joy has come into the house, and we have welcomed it. Dipika advised me to play white noise for the baby to help him sleep soundly, and that’s what we’re doing.” Saba further revealed that Dipika’s presence at the birth of her son was perfect, adding, “We just pray for her speedy recovery. Please keep her in your prayers.”

Dipika Kakar Informs Fans About Her Cancer Diagnosis Dipika Kakar initially informed her fans about her cancer diagnosis on Instagram. Later, appearing with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim in their vlog, she explained that she initially experienced upper abdominal pain, leading to a hospital visit. Tests revealed a tennis ball-sized tumour in her liver, diagnosed as stage 2 liver cancer.