scriptDipika Kakar's Health Update Amidst Liver Cancer Battle | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
AI petition

Support

Entertainment

Dipika Kakar's Health Update Amidst Liver Cancer Battle

Actress Dipika Kakar has been diagnosed with liver cancer. Her sister-in-law Saba and her husband have now spoken about the actress following the birth of their baby.

Jun 02, 2025 / 11:17 am

Patrika Desk

Dipika Kakar liver Cancer

Dipika Kakar liver Cancer

Dipika Kakar Cancer: Television actress Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib recently revealed that Dipika has been diagnosed with stage 2 cancer. The condition is treatable, and her surgery is scheduled to commence shortly. Meanwhile, Dipika’s sister-in-law, Saba, has given birth to a son. Saba mentioned that they cannot celebrate due to Dipika’s illness, and a family party will be held once she recovers.

Dipika’s Sister-in-Law Saba and Her Husband Share Information

Saba’s husband further spoke about Dipika, stating that she remains strong and spends time with their newborn son whenever possible. He said that it cheers her up and keeps her busy. Saba and her husband offered prayers for Dipika’s speedy recovery, expressing their sadness at the subdued atmosphere at home due to her illness. Saba added that she is caring for her son as Dipika had advised.

Following Dipika’s Advice on Childcare

Saba stated, “We are both very happy because of the baby, but there are certainly challenges. Joy has come into the house, and we have welcomed it. Dipika advised me to play white noise for the baby to help him sleep soundly, and that’s what we’re doing.” Saba further revealed that Dipika’s presence at the birth of her son was perfect, adding, “We just pray for her speedy recovery. Please keep her in your prayers.”
 

Dipika Kakar Informs Fans About Her Cancer Diagnosis

Dipika Kakar initially informed her fans about her cancer diagnosis on Instagram. Later, appearing with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim in their vlog, she explained that she initially experienced upper abdominal pain, leading to a hospital visit. Tests revealed a tennis ball-sized tumour in her liver, diagnosed as stage 2 liver cancer.
Dipika Kakar Liver Cancer

Dipika’s Family Stands By Her

Dipika described this period as the most challenging of her life. She stated, “I am completely positive and fully prepared to face this and emerge stronger. InshaAllah! My entire family is with me, and thanks to all the love and prayers I’m receiving, I will overcome this illness! InshaAllah! Please keep me in your prayers! Sending lots of love.”

News / Entertainment / Dipika Kakar's Health Update Amidst Liver Cancer Battle

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported

National News

Over 2,000 Illegal Bangladeshi Migrants Deported

in 58 minutes

COVID-19 Cases Surge: 257 to Over 3700 in 10 Days

National News

COVID-19 Cases Surge: 257 to Over 3700 in 10 Days

in 3 hours

Rajasthan to Manufacture Rifles and Machine Guns: Defence Clearance Granted

Jodhpur

Rajasthan to Manufacture Rifles and Machine Guns: Defence Clearance Granted

in 1 hour

JEE Advanced 2025 Results Released: Check Your Score and Cut-off List Now

Education News

JEE Advanced 2025 Results Released: Check Your Score and Cut-off List Now

in 2 hours

Latest Entertainment

Dipika Kakar's Health Update Amidst Liver Cancer Battle

Entertainment

Dipika Kakar's Health Update Amidst Liver Cancer Battle

in 3 hours

TV Star Sam Gardiner Dies in Car Crash

Entertainment

TV Star Sam Gardiner Dies in Car Crash

in 3 hours

Kangana Ranaut Questions 'Law and Order', Warns Against Turning India into 'North Korea'

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Questions 'Law and Order', Warns Against Turning India into 'North Korea'

15 hours ago

Aamir Khan to Quit Bollywood After Mahabharata?

Entertainment

Aamir Khan to Quit Bollywood After Mahabharata?

16 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.