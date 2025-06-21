Dispute Over Shah Rukh Khan's Bungalow 'Mannat': BMC Investigation Launched

Complaint Received by BMC Regarding Renovation The renovation is underway to add two more floors to ‘Mannat’. However, due to its coastal location, any modifications require permission from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). Reports indicate that officials are now investigating whether all necessary permissions for the renovation have been obtained. A report will be prepared based on this investigation.

Investigation into ‘Mannat’ Begins Pooja Dadlani, King Khan’s manager, told the media that there are no complaints and that all work is being carried out according to guidelines. During the recent inspection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, BMC’s H-West ward building and factory department, along with the building proposal department, were present alongside forest department officials. A team member reportedly stated that Mannat’s staff assured them that all necessary permission documents would be submitted. A BMC official clarified that their team was only assisting the Forest Department and had no other role.