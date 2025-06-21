scriptDispute Over Shah Rukh Khan's Bungalow 'Mannat': BMC Investigation Launched | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Dispute Over Shah Rukh Khan's Bungalow 'Mannat': BMC Investigation Launched

An investigation is currently underway regarding actor Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow, Mannat. A joint team from the BMC and the Forest Department visited the actor’s residence following a complaint received regarding renovations carried out at the property.

Jun 21, 2025 / 01:45 pm

Patrika Desk

Shah Rukh Khan’s Bungalow Mannat: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan are currently renovating their Mumbai bungalow, Mannat. Reports suggest that the renovation is violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules, following a complaint received by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Consequently, a joint team from the BMC and the Forest Department visited the actor’s residence on June 20th.

Complaint Received by BMC Regarding Renovation

The renovation is underway to add two more floors to ‘Mannat’. However, due to its coastal location, any modifications require permission from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA). Reports indicate that officials are now investigating whether all necessary permissions for the renovation have been obtained. A report will be prepared based on this investigation.

Investigation into ‘Mannat’ Begins

Pooja Dadlani, King Khan’s manager, told the media that there are no complaints and that all work is being carried out according to guidelines. During the recent inspection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, BMC’s H-West ward building and factory department, along with the building proposal department, were present alongside forest department officials. A team member reportedly stated that Mannat’s staff assured them that all necessary permission documents would be submitted. A BMC official clarified that their team was only assisting the Forest Department and had no other role.

