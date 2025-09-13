Double Eviction Looms in Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction: ‘Bigg Boss 19’ is currently creating a lot of buzz among fans. Only three weeks into the show, this week’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode promises to be even more exciting. Farah Khan will be hosting the show in place of Salman Khan this week, and several promos have already been released. Farah Khan is seen giving several contestants a dressing-down. Additionally, the first eviction of the season is expected this week.