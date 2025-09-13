Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Double Eviction Looms in Bigg Boss 19

A double eviction sword hangs over the Bigg Boss 19 house, leaving everyone eager to know who will be the next victim and whose journey will end. The nominated contestants' hearts are racing, as this eviction could bring a major twist to the game. Now it remains to be seen who the public chooses...

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 13, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction
Bigg Boss (Image: X)

Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction: ‘Bigg Boss 19’ is currently creating a lot of buzz among fans. Only three weeks into the show, this week’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode promises to be even more exciting. Farah Khan will be hosting the show in place of Salman Khan this week, and several promos have already been released. Farah Khan is seen giving several contestants a dressing-down. Additionally, the first eviction of the season is expected this week.

Will Bigg Boss 19 See a Double Eviction?

This week, four contestants have been nominated for eviction from ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Mridul Tiwari, Natalia, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar. Reports suggest that two of these contestants will be evicted from the house. This means the reality show will see its first double eviction as early as the third week. Let's find out which two contestants might be evicted.

Who Will Be the Next Victim?

According to reports, Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia may be eliminated due to receiving fewer votes. Nagma Mirajkar's eviction will be a significant blow to Awez Darbar, her boyfriend, as they were both in the show together. Awez isn't playing the game effectively, and Nagma's departure might allow him to improve his game.

Natalia and Nagma's Elimination

Natalia and Nagma's elimination might be shown during this week's ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode of ‘Bigg Boss 19’, hosted by Farah Khan. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will also host a segment. Farah Khan recently shot the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, where she reprimanded Nehal, Kunika Sadanand, and Basir Ali. She also scolded Amaal Malik, questioning why he kept apologising to Nehal when he wasn't at fault.

After the Departure of Two Contestants

It remains to be seen what new twists and turns will unfold in the ‘Bigg Boss 19’ house after the departure of these two contestants. Will Avesh Darbar improve his game after Nagma's exit? And will Mridul Tiwari survive in the show without Natalia? Only time, and the upcoming episodes, will tell.

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

13 Sept 2025 12:19 pm

English News / Entertainment / Double Eviction Looms in Bigg Boss 19
