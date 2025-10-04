Driver and Petrol Pump Employee Conspire to Defraud Farhan Akhtar’s Mother of Rs 12 Lakh

When Diya Bhatia questioned the driver, Naresh Singh, he did not provide a satisfactory response. Later, investigations revealed that he had used three different cards issued in Farhan's name. During interrogation, Naresh confessed to his wrongdoing. He stated that he had obtained these cards in 2022 from a former driver of Farhan. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are further investigating the matter.