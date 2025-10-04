Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Entertainment

Driver and Petrol Pump Employee Conspire to Defraud Farhan Akhtar’s Mother of Rs 12 Lakh

Famous actor and director Farhaan Akhtar's mother has been defrauded of ₹12 lakh. The culprits were none other than a driver and a petrol pump employee. Details are inside.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 04, 2025

Farhan Akhtar mother Honey Irani was duped

Farhan Akhtar's mother Honey Irani (Image: Patrika)

Farhan Akhtar's Mother: Farhan Akhtar often remains in the headlines for his personal life, but this time the news is related to his mother. A case of fraud amounting to ₹12 lakh has come to light involving Farhan Akhtar's mother, Honey Irani, a renowned writer. The Mumbai Police have registered a case against Honey Irani's driver and an employee of a petrol pump in Bandra in this matter. The fraud was carried out in such a cunning manner that it took a considerable amount of time to uncover.

Fraudulent incident involving Farhan Akhtar's mother

According to the police, the accused driver, Naresh Singh, aged 35, is alleged to have used a credit card issued in Farhan Akhtar's name to fill petrol in vehicles. Investigations revealed that the driver would swipe the card at the petrol pump, but instead of filling fuel in the vehicle, the petrol pump employee, Arun Singh, would give him cash. Both would then take their share from this amount.

Major Revelation in the Case

The fraud came to light when Farhan's manager, Diya Bhatia, noticed discrepancies in the payments for petrol and diesel for the vehicles. Her suspicion was aroused when she observed that a vehicle with a tank capacity of 35 litres was billed for 62 litres. Furthermore, petrol charges were levied for a vehicle that had been sold seven years prior.

Card obtained from a former driver of Farhan in 2022

When Diya Bhatia questioned the driver, Naresh Singh, he did not provide a satisfactory response. Later, investigations revealed that he had used three different cards issued in Farhan's name. During interrogation, Naresh confessed to his wrongdoing. He stated that he had obtained these cards in 2022 from a former driver of Farhan. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are further investigating the matter.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

04 Oct 2025 12:13 pm

English News / Entertainment / Driver and Petrol Pump Employee Conspire to Defraud Farhan Akhtar’s Mother of Rs 12 Lakh

Big News

View All

Entertainment

Trending

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Engaged, Wedding Expected in 2026

Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna are engaged
Tollywood

Zubeen Garg death: Not due to scuba diving, police arrest his manager and festival organiser

Zubeen Garg autopsy report
Entertainment

Athiran: House Full of Corpses, a Lone Girl, and a Terrifying Mystery! The Climax of This Film Will Leave You Shivering

लाशों से भरा घर, अकेली लड़की और खौफनाक रहस्य! क्लाइमैक्स देख कांप उठेंगे
Entertainment

Planning to Watch ‘Kantara Chapter 1’? Read the Audience Review Before Booking the Tickets

Kantara Chapter 1 X Review
Tollywood

Akshay Kumar Reveals ‘70% Luck, 30% Hard Work’ Recipe for Success

Akshay Kumar
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.