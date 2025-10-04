Driver and Petrol Pump Employee Conspire to Defraud Farhan Akhtar’s Mother of Rs 12 Lakh

Farhan Akhtar's mother Honey Irani (Image: Patrika)
Farhan Akhtar's Mother: Farhan Akhtar often remains in the headlines for his personal life, but this time the news is related to his mother. A case of fraud amounting to ₹12 lakh has come to light involving Farhan Akhtar's mother, Honey Irani, a renowned writer. The Mumbai Police have registered a case against Honey Irani's driver and an employee of a petrol pump in Bandra in this matter. The fraud was carried out in such a cunning manner that it took a considerable amount of time to uncover.
According to the police, the accused driver, Naresh Singh, aged 35, is alleged to have used a credit card issued in Farhan Akhtar's name to fill petrol in vehicles. Investigations revealed that the driver would swipe the card at the petrol pump, but instead of filling fuel in the vehicle, the petrol pump employee, Arun Singh, would give him cash. Both would then take their share from this amount.
The fraud came to light when Farhan's manager, Diya Bhatia, noticed discrepancies in the payments for petrol and diesel for the vehicles. Her suspicion was aroused when she observed that a vehicle with a tank capacity of 35 litres was billed for 62 litres. Furthermore, petrol charges were levied for a vehicle that had been sold seven years prior.
When Diya Bhatia questioned the driver, Naresh Singh, he did not provide a satisfactory response. Later, investigations revealed that he had used three different cards issued in Farhan's name. During interrogation, Naresh confessed to his wrongdoing. He stated that he had obtained these cards in 2022 from a former driver of Farhan. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are further investigating the matter.
