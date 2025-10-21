Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Dude: 2 Hour 19 Minute Film Sets Internet Ablaze, Earns ₹40 Crore in 4 Days

The romantic comedy film 'Dude' has arrived to give it a tough competition. The film is earning handsomely at the box office.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 21, 2025

Dude (Image: X)

Dude Box Office Collection: If you're tired of watching romance like 'Saiyaara', then get ready for a refreshing new story, because 'Dude' has created a stir in cinemas. Yes, the romantic comedy film starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju is currently ruling the hearts of the audience. The film's chemistry, story connected to the younger generation, and fun-filled dialogues have made it a favourite among viewers of all ages.

Pace of Earnings

It's not just about praise, but also about the pace of earnings. In just four days of its release, 'Dude' has achieved a spectacular net collection of ₹40.75 crore in India.

First Day

The film was released on October 18 and received a tremendous response from the audience on the very first day. According to Sacnilk, on the first day, Friday, the film collected a net amount of ₹9.75 crore in India. This included ₹6.5 crore from the Tamil language and ₹3.25 crore from the Telugu language.

Second Day

On Saturday, the second day, the film's earnings saw an increase. With people flocking to cinemas on the holiday, the film collected ₹10.40 crore. This comprised ₹7.5 crore from Tamil and ₹2.9 crore from Telugu. This was an overall increase of approximately 6.67 percent.

Third Day

On Sunday, the film's hold strengthened further. Both family audiences and the youth segment supported the film wholeheartedly. Consequently, the collection on the third day reached ₹10.60 crore. This included ₹8 crore from the Tamil language and ₹2.6 crore from the Telugu language. A total growth of 1.92 percent was observed on Sunday.

Fourth Day (Yesterday)

On the fourth day, Monday, the film maintained a strong hold. Although Monday is a working day and film earnings tend to drop, 'Dude' still managed to collect ₹10 crore net. Thus, the film's total earnings in four days reached ₹40.75 crore.

The Story of 'Dude'?

The story of the film 'Dude' is as entertaining and complex as its characters. The story revolves around Gagan and Kundana. Two cousins, whose relationship has a feeling that is more than friendship and different from kinship. Their banter, fun, and unspoken words during college days make their chemistry very special.

As soon as college ends, Kundana confesses her feelings to Gagan - "I love you!"
But Gagan, who considers her just a friend, rejects her love. Then comes a twist in the story; as soon as Kundana moves away, Gagan realises that the person he considered a friend is actually the most important person in his life.

When he talks to his family about expressing his love, Kundana reveals a truth that changes everything. That very moment transforms the film from comedy to an emotional and surprise-filled drama.

Published on:

21 Oct 2025 05:55 pm

Dude: 2 Hour 19 Minute Film Sets Internet Ablaze, Earns ₹40 Crore in 4 Days

