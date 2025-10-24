Dusshera: Witness the Wagh Mata’s fury

Upcoming Movie Dusshera: If you were thrilled by the Brahmastra from 'Kantara: Chapter 1' and are now looking for something new and even more intriguing, then get ready for 'Dusshera'. This film will take you into the depths of the jungle, where the divine power of Waghmata reigns. The story narrates the unique relationship between the simple village folk and the supernatural power of nature. Filled with mystery, adventure, and faith, 'Dusshera' will shake your heart and mind on this journey.