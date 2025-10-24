Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Dusshera: Witness the Wagh Mata’s fury

If you are bored of watching 'Kantara's' Brahmarakshas, then here is 'Dusshera's' Vaghmata for you. The film's story is woven around the divine power of the forest and the innocent villagers.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 24, 2025

Dusshera Movie Poster

Dusshera (Image: Instagram)

Upcoming Movie Dusshera: If you were thrilled by the Brahmastra from 'Kantara: Chapter 1' and are now looking for something new and even more intriguing, then get ready for 'Dusshera'. This film will take you into the depths of the jungle, where the divine power of Waghmata reigns. The story narrates the unique relationship between the simple village folk and the supernatural power of nature. Filled with mystery, adventure, and faith, 'Dusshera' will shake your heart and mind on this journey.

Teaser heightens excitement

You must have seen many jungle-themed films. But the story of 'Dusshera' is a bit different. This is what the makers are claiming. They say that this film is full of devotion, power, and mysteries. The story is based on the mysterious jungle and the people of the village of Ababari (Gujarat).

Recently, the makers released a spectacular teaser of the film, which left people amazed. The teaser clearly shows that there is a 'Goddess of the Jungle' to whom people's faith and belief are attached. She is also the protector of the animals. Who is their fight against, that will be interesting to see? The teaser is powerful, and people are eagerly awaiting the film.

After watching the teaser, one user wrote on a social media platform, "What a fantastic film story, man." Another praised it, writing, "It will be fun to watch the film."

When will 'Dusshera' be released?

The makers have not given any hint regarding the release of the mysterious jungle film 'Dusshera'. However, according to sources, the film may hit the theatres by the end of this year or the beginning of the next. The film features a powerful cast including Jagdish Italia, Anand Dev Naik, Kartik J, Mansi Naik, and Yug Italia.

Published on:

24 Oct 2025 10:37 am

English News / Entertainment / Dusshera: Witness the Wagh Mata’s fury

