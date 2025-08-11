11 August 2025,

Entertainment

Rana Daggubati Questioned by ED Over Betting App Promotion

Popular Telugu film actor Rana Daggubati appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Monday.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 11, 2025

Betting Apps Promotion Matters Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati (Image: Actor's Instagram)

Popular Telugu film actor Rana Daggubati appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, facing allegations of promoting illegal betting apps. The ED questioned him in connection with this case.

Rana was initially summoned on 23 July but could not attend due to film shooting commitments. He subsequently requested a new date, which the ED granted.

Rana arrived at the ED office in Basheerbagh, Hyderabad at 10:30 am on Monday. He was questioned about whether he promoted these apps, whether he received any payment for doing so, and if so, the source and usage of those funds.

It is noteworthy that before Rana, actors Vijay Deverakonda and Prakash Raj have also appeared before the ED in this case.

Prakash Raj Admits Wrongdoing

On 30 July, Prakash Raj informed the ED that he did not receive any payment for promoting any betting app. He stated that he had advertised an app in 2016 but did not accept payment due to his ethical responsibilities. He admitted that he should not have promoted the app.

Vijay Deverakonda Provides Transaction Details

On 6 August, Vijay Deverakonda told the ED that he had only promoted legally recognised and licensed skill-based gaming apps. He also provided the ED with information about the company, accounts, and financial transactions associated with the app.

The ED has registered a case against a total of 29 celebrities for allegedly promoting illegal betting platforms. This includes TV actors, TV hosts, and social media influencers such as Srimukhi, Shyamala, Varsini Sundarrajan, Vasanthi Krishnan, Shobha Shetty, Amrita Choudhary, Nayani Pavani, Padmavathi, Harsh Sai, and many others.

Published on:

11 Aug 2025 03:41 pm

English News / Entertainment / Rana Daggubati Questioned by ED Over Betting App Promotion
