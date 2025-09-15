Eight-Episode Series Tops India’s Charts with Thrilling Mystery Cocktail

However, Season 2 is divided into two parts, which slows down the narrative, and some important events from the first part are left out in the second. Therefore, for those who watched the first part, the second season might be a little disappointing, but the final episode is quite thrilling, and people are now waiting for the next season. ‘Wednesday’ is a dark web series, so it is not suitable for children. This supernatural series has a total of 8 episodes, and you can watch it in Hindi on Netflix.