Entertainment

Eight-Episode Series Tops India’s Charts with Thrilling Mystery Cocktail

This eight-episode series has become number one in India, and the reason is the cocktail of thrill and mystery it offers, guaranteed to blow your mind. With each episode, the story becomes more entangled, revealing new mysteries…

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 15, 2025

भारत में नंबर 1 बनी ये 8 एपिसोड की सीरीज, थ्रिल और मिस्ट्री का ऐसा कॉकटेल, जो हिला दे दिमाग
Wednesday 2 (Image: X)

Supernatural Fantasy Web Series: If you enjoy thrillers, mysteries, and supernatural stories, then you'll love the web series ‘Wednesday Season 2’. Directed by Tim Burton, this series is based on the popular story ‘The Addams Family’ and is currently creating a buzz on OTT platforms.

A Mystery Unfolds

The story of the series ‘Wednesday’ revolves around Wednesday Addams, a girl who is expelled from school after an incident and sent to Nevermore Academy. This is a school where children with (multiple powers) study. Wednesday is unhappy there and wants to escape, but then some murders occur, and she gets entangled in a mystery.

Using her detective skills and psychic abilities, she tries to find a dangerous monster called ‘Hyde’. The first season of ‘Wednesday’ was a superhit on Netflix, and Season 2 was released with the same expectations. Although it has received mixed reviews, the web series continues to be popular and is trending at number 1 on Netflix's Top 10 list.

A Thriller and Mystery Cocktail that Will Blow Your Mind

Season 2 introduces Isaac Knight, a character who struggles to save his family and emerges as a villain. This is considered the strength of the story. In line with the first season, ‘Wednesday Season 2’ has fulfilled many expectations, and its climax is quite good.

However, Season 2 is divided into two parts, which slows down the narrative, and some important events from the first part are left out in the second. Therefore, for those who watched the first part, the second season might be a little disappointing, but the final episode is quite thrilling, and people are now waiting for the next season. ‘Wednesday’ is a dark web series, so it is not suitable for children. This supernatural series has a total of 8 episodes, and you can watch it in Hindi on Netflix.

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

15 Sept 2025 06:14 pm

English News / Entertainment / Eight-Episode Series Tops India’s Charts with Thrilling Mystery Cocktail
