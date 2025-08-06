Ajaz Khan Faces Arrest in Obscene Video Case

Ajaz Khan: Bollywood actor Ajaz Khan has been dealt a major blow as his troubles continue to mount. Recently, the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi rejected his anticipatory bail plea in an ongoing case against him.
This case is related to the circulation of online obscene and objectionable content. The court stated that Ajaz Khan was sent notices twice by the investigating agency, but he did not cooperate with the investigation. The court believes that questioning Ajaz is necessary to gather digital evidence, and therefore, anticipatory bail cannot be granted.
According to Delhi Police, Ajaz Khan is accused of circulating objectionable videos targeting the complainant and their family and issuing threats. The complainant claimed that Ajaz uploaded obscene videos against them and their daughter.
Police also stated that Ajaz was sent notices twice to cooperate in the investigation, but he failed to comply.
Ajaz Khan's lawyer argued in court that his client has been falsely implicated. He stated that the complainant's son is a YouTuber who is trying to tarnish Ajaz Khan's image through his videos and social media posts. However, the court did not accept these arguments and rejected Ajaz's anticipatory bail plea.
The court clearly stated in its decision that the presence of the accused is necessary to gather evidence in digital cases, and Ajaz Khan's failure to cooperate in the investigation has gone against him.
In this case, the Delhi Police is now taking further action, which includes the possibility of Ajaz's arrest.
This case is related to the misuse of objectionable content on social media and online threats, which is one of the rapidly increasing cases.
Following this court decision, Ajaz Khan's legal troubles seem to be deepening. Meanwhile, investigating agencies are busy collecting other evidence related to this case.