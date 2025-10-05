Elvish Yadav 'Hangs the System' in Bigg Boss 19 House, Causing Chaos: What's Next?

BB 19 (Image: X)
Weekend Ka Vaar: Good news for viewers tired of the fights and arguments in Bigg Boss 19. The show is set to get a new dose of entertainment. This week, during Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan hinted that the show will have its second wild card entry of the season. The special thing is that this wild card entry will be from the family of cricketer Deepak Chahar.
This week, Indian cricket team's fast bowler Deepak Chahar made a grand entry into Bigg Boss. Salman Khan also welcomed Deepak Chahar to the show in a special way. Salman even played cricket with the cricketer on the Bigg Boss stage. While talking to Deepak Chahar, Salman also revealed that the show is going to have its second wild card entry. Salman said that his entire family must have studied the show.
In fact, Deepak Chahar said about the show that it is more difficult than cricket. Inside the house, you don't even know who your enemy is and who is your friend. It is being discussed that it is not cricketer Deepak Chahar but his sister Malti Chahar who is entering the show as a wild card contestant. Deepak Chahar has come to the show to support his sister. Whether Malti Chahar will enter Bigg Boss as a wild card or not will be revealed in today's Sunday episode.
Not only this, apart from Deepak Chahar, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav will also be seen in the show. Elvish will be seen hanging everyone's system. He will give special tasks to the housemates. In the show, Elvish will be seen having fun and joking with the housemates in his own special style. Fans' excitement has increased after watching the promo video of Sunday's episode.
The promo also showed that Elvish's arrival has caused chaos in the house, and all the contestants appear surprised and troubled. Now, it remains to be seen what tasks Elvish Yadav will conduct with the housemates and what the outcome will be. Will he create new equations or create rifts in existing relationships?
So, don't forget to watch the explosive Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss.
