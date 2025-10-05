Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Elvish Yadav 'Hangs the System' in Bigg Boss 19 House, Causing Chaos: What's Next?

Elvish Yadav is once again entering the Bigg Boss house, but this time not as a contestant, but to 'hang the system' of the housemates. The promo shows that Elvish's arrival has created a stir in the house…

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 05, 2025

एल्विश यादव ने बिग बॉस 19 के घर में नींद का सिस्टम किया हैंग, मची खलबली, जानें क्या होगा अंजाम

BB 19 (Image: X)

Weekend Ka Vaar: Good news for viewers tired of the fights and arguments in Bigg Boss 19. The show is set to get a new dose of entertainment. This week, during Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan hinted that the show will have its second wild card entry of the season. The special thing is that this wild card entry will be from the family of cricketer Deepak Chahar.

Wild Card Entry

This week, Indian cricket team's fast bowler Deepak Chahar made a grand entry into Bigg Boss. Salman Khan also welcomed Deepak Chahar to the show in a special way. Salman even played cricket with the cricketer on the Bigg Boss stage. While talking to Deepak Chahar, Salman also revealed that the show is going to have its second wild card entry. Salman said that his entire family must have studied the show.

Elvish will be seen hanging everyone's system

In fact, Deepak Chahar said about the show that it is more difficult than cricket. Inside the house, you don't even know who your enemy is and who is your friend. It is being discussed that it is not cricketer Deepak Chahar but his sister Malti Chahar who is entering the show as a wild card contestant. Deepak Chahar has come to the show to support his sister. Whether Malti Chahar will enter Bigg Boss as a wild card or not will be revealed in today's Sunday episode.

Not only this, apart from Deepak Chahar, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav will also be seen in the show. Elvish will be seen hanging everyone's system. He will give special tasks to the housemates. In the show, Elvish will be seen having fun and joking with the housemates in his own special style. Fans' excitement has increased after watching the promo video of Sunday's episode.

Chaos Ensues, Know the Outcome

The promo also showed that Elvish's arrival has caused chaos in the house, and all the contestants appear surprised and troubled. Now, it remains to be seen what tasks Elvish Yadav will conduct with the housemates and what the outcome will be. Will he create new equations or create rifts in existing relationships?
So, don't forget to watch the explosive Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss.

