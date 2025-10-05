Elvish Yadav 'Hangs the System' in Bigg Boss 19 House, Causing Chaos: What's Next?

In fact, Deepak Chahar said about the show that it is more difficult than cricket. Inside the house, you don't even know who your enemy is and who is your friend. It is being discussed that it is not cricketer Deepak Chahar but his sister Malti Chahar who is entering the show as a wild card contestant. Deepak Chahar has come to the show to support his sister. Whether Malti Chahar will enter Bigg Boss as a wild card or not will be revealed in today's Sunday episode.