Elvish Yadav's Gurugram Home Targeted in Drive-by Shooting

Elvish Yadav Firing at Gurugram Home: A series of shots were fired at the home of Elvish Yadav, winner of Bigg Boss OTT. The YouTuber's residence is located in Sector 57, Gurugram, where the shooting occurred between 5:30 and 6:00 AM. Three unidentified assailants on a motorbike carried out the attack, reportedly firing 25-30 rounds before fleeing the scene. The incident caused widespread panic in the area and sparked concern among Elvish Yadav's fans on social media.
According to Gurugram police, the firing occurred around 5:30 AM. Three assailants arrived on a motorbike, two of whom opened fire. The shots were fired at the ground and first floors of the house; however, Elvish's family resides on the second and third floors. The caretaker and all family members were present during the incident, although Elvish himself was not at home at the time.
Police stated that no complaint has been filed by Elvish Yadav regarding the incident. A forensic team has been called to collect bullet casings and other evidence. Preliminary investigations suggest the firing may have been a warning shot, but the perpetrators remain unidentified.
According to Aaj Tak's report, Elvish's father stated that the entire family was home at the time of the shooting. Everyone was asleep in the early morning when the assailants fired shots and escaped. Police are thoroughly investigating the matter, but no threats were received by the family or Elvish before the incident. CCTV footage from the house and surrounding areas is being examined, showing the assailants outside the gate.
Elvish Yadav is a popular YouTuber, content creator, and singer known for his comedy videos, vlogs, and roast videos. His real name is Siddharth Yadav. At 28 years old, he began his YouTube career in 2016 and currently boasts over 15 million subscribers on YouTube and 4.1 million followers on Facebook. He is also the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and recently appeared on the reality show Laughter Champions Season 2.