Fact Check: Jackie Chan's Death Rumour Sparks Outrage on Social Media

Jackie Chan (Image: X @hiamag)
Jackie Chan: Action superstar Jackie Chan's death rumour created a stir on social media. The 71-year-old senior superstar is completely healthy and safe, but this 'death hoax' had worried his fans for a while.
Not only this, a picture of Jackie Chan on a hospital bed was also shared in the viral post, which read, 'Today the world's most beloved personality, a great Kung Fu player who lives in all our hearts, a man with a funny laugh, Jackie Chan, has passed away.' The post claimed that his family had confirmed the news. It is important to note that this news is entirely false.
As soon as this news spread, fans started refuting this false report on social media and expressed their anger. One user tweeted, "Why does Facebook want to kill Jackie Chan?" Another commented, "I was at work and almost screamed." It is worth noting that this is not the first time that 'Rush Hour' star Jackie Chan has been targeted by an online 'death hoax'.
In the past few years, he has repeatedly had to assure his fans that he is alive, as similar false news keeps going viral online. On the work front, Jackie Chan is busy with his upcoming projects. His upcoming films include 'New Police Story 2', 'Project P', and 'Five Against a Bullet'.
