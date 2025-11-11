Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Fact Check: Jackie Chan's Death Rumour Sparks Outrage on Social Media

False news of Jackie Chan's death is spreading on social media, causing an uproar among fans once again.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 11, 2025

Fact Check: धर्मेंद्र के बाद अब इस एक्टर की मौत की उड़ी अफवाह, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा बवाल

Jackie Chan (Image: X @hiamag)

Jackie Chan: Action superstar Jackie Chan's death rumour created a stir on social media. The 71-year-old senior superstar is completely healthy and safe, but this 'death hoax' had worried his fans for a while.

Social Media Stir

Not only this, a picture of Jackie Chan on a hospital bed was also shared in the viral post, which read, 'Today the world's most beloved personality, a great Kung Fu player who lives in all our hearts, a man with a funny laugh, Jackie Chan, has passed away.' The post claimed that his family had confirmed the news. It is important to note that this news is entirely false.

As soon as this news spread, fans started refuting this false report on social media and expressed their anger. One user tweeted, "Why does Facebook want to kill Jackie Chan?" Another commented, "I was at work and almost screamed." It is worth noting that this is not the first time that 'Rush Hour' star Jackie Chan has been targeted by an online 'death hoax'.

In the past few years, he has repeatedly had to assure his fans that he is alive, as similar false news keeps going viral online. On the work front, Jackie Chan is busy with his upcoming projects. His upcoming films include 'New Police Story 2', 'Project P', and 'Five Against a Bullet'.

English News / Entertainment / Fact Check: Jackie Chan's Death Rumour Sparks Outrage on Social Media

Entertainment

Dharmendra Update: Esha Deol Refutes Death Rumours

Bollywood-actor-Dharmendra-1
Bollywood

Dharmendra Admitted to Breach Candy Hospital After Condition Worsen

Dharmendra की हालत हुई खराब, वेंटिलेटर पर है एक्टर
Bollywood

Abhishek Bachchan Mourns the Loss of His Longtime Makeup Artist Ashok Sawant, Pens an Emotional Tribute to ‘Dada’

Abhishek Bachchan Latest Post
Bollywood

Abhinay Kinger Dies: Famous Actor Passes Away at 44 Due to Serious Illness

Thulluvadho Ilamai actor Abhinay Kinger
Tollywood

Actress Renuka Shahane Slams Trolls for Body-Shaming Aishwarya Rai, Wins Hearts with Her Powerful Response

Renuka Shahane angry on Aishwarya Rai Body Shaming
Bollywood
