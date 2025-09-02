Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Family Feud Erupts in ‘BB19’: Who’s the Real Player, Who’s the Turncoat?

A new promo for 'Bigg Boss 19' has been released, showing chaos and conflict amongst the housemates. The promo hints at a brewing battle, leaving viewers wondering who is playing a deceptive game and who is staying true to their alliances.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Promo: घरवालों के बीच छिड़ी जंग, 'Bigg Boss' में कौन है असली खिलाड़ी, कौन है 'पलटू'?
Bigg Boss 19 (Image: X)

Bigg Boss 19: 'Bigg Boss 19' is witnessing fresh drama every day. A recently released promo has declared an all-out war amongst the housemates. The nomination process has exposed the true nature of relationships, and everyone is now busy strategizing.

War Erupts Among Housemates

The promo shows a heated argument between Kunika and Mridul. Kunika directly targeted Mridul, further escalating the tension in the house. These accusations and counter-accusations hint at even bigger explosions in the coming days. The question now is: who is the real player, and who is the 'paltu' (opportunist)?

Who is the Real Player and Who is the Opportunist in 'Bigg Boss'?

The public considers Gaurav Khanna, Avej Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunika Sadanand, and Abhishek Bajaj as the real players, but Farhana Bhatt is also proving to be a strong contender. The opportunists are Amal Malik, Jishan Kadri, Nehal Chudasama, Basir Ali, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More, Nagma Mirajkar, and Tanya Mittal. However, relationships are slowly unraveling. Will the housemates remain loyal, or will they change sides when the time comes? Everyone is watching to see who will outsmart the others with their strategies and win the hearts of the viewers.

The Nomination Process

The nomination process has always created upheaval in the 'Bigg Boss' house. This time seems no different. The dynamics between the housemates are likely to change completely. Friends could become enemies, and enemies could become friends. It will be interesting to see who stands by whom and who changes their allegiance.

Conflicting Claims on Social Media

Viewers of 'Bigg Boss 19' are eagerly following the unfolding events. Social media is abuzz with various claims, with everyone supporting their favourite contestant. It remains to be seen who will win in the upcoming episodes and who will be evicted. The game of 'Bigg Boss 19' has become even more interesting. The testing of relationships, strategic gameplay, and viewer entertainment combine to make this season truly special.

Published on:

02 Sept 2025 02:11 pm

English News / Entertainment / Family Feud Erupts in 'BB19': Who's the Real Player, Who's the Turncoat?
