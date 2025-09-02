Family Feud Erupts in ‘BB19’: Who’s the Real Player, Who’s the Turncoat?

The public considers Gaurav Khanna, Avej Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunika Sadanand, and Abhishek Bajaj as the real players, but Farhana Bhatt is also proving to be a strong contender. The opportunists are Amal Malik, Jishan Kadri, Nehal Chudasama, Basir Ali, Natalia Janoszek, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Pranit More, Nagma Mirajkar, and Tanya Mittal. However, relationships are slowly unraveling. Will the housemates remain loyal, or will they change sides when the time comes? Everyone is watching to see who will outsmart the others with their strategies and win the hearts of the viewers.