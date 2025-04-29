Family Man 3 Actor Rohit Basfore Found Dead Near Waterfall in Assam

Family Alleges Murder Reports suggest Rohit was with friends in Garbhanga Reserve Forest. The police initially termed it an accident, suggesting he might have fallen into the waterfall. However, Rohit’s family has rejected this, alleging murder. The family claims Rohit had received threats recently during a parking dispute. They suspect three individuals—Ranjit Basfore, Ashok Basfore, and Dharam Basfore—in his death.

Rohit Received Threats Rohit’s family stated that a friend called on Sunday evening to inform them of the accident. Rohit was immediately taken to the hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. The family termed it a planned attack, stating that the individuals named in the parking dispute had threatened to kill Rohit.

Police Investigating Garbhanga police are investigating the case. Police confirmed that Rohit had multiple injuries, and the exact cause of death will be determined based on the post-mortem report. No arrests have been made yet, but police have begun questioning suspects. The entertainment industry is mourning; Rohit Basfore’s death has sent shockwaves through Bollywood and among his fans. Many are offering prayers on social media. One user wrote, “Rohit was a rising talent. News of his death is heartbreaking.”