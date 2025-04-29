scriptFamily Man 3 Actor Rohit Basfore Found Dead Near Waterfall in Assam | Latest News | Patrika News
Family Man 3 Actor Rohit Basfore Found Dead Near Waterfall in Assam

Death of Rohit Basfore: The body of Rohit Basfore, a well-known actor from the web series ‘Family Man 3’, was found near a waterfall in Garbhanga forest, Assam. A post-mortem was subsequently conducted at Guwahati Medical College Hospital.

Apr 29, 2025 / 12:41 pm

Patrika Desk

Family Man 3 Actor Rohit Basfore Death: The entertainment world is shocked by the mysterious death of actor Rohit Basfore, known for his role in the upcoming web series ‘Family Man 3’. Rohit’s body was found near a waterfall in Garbhanga forest, Assam, on Sunday evening (27 April). According to the police, his body bore several injuries, following which a post-mortem was conducted at Guwahati Medical College Hospital.

Family Alleges Murder

Reports suggest Rohit was with friends in Garbhanga Reserve Forest. The police initially termed it an accident, suggesting he might have fallen into the waterfall. However, Rohit’s family has rejected this, alleging murder. The family claims Rohit had received threats recently during a parking dispute. They suspect three individuals—Ranjit Basfore, Ashok Basfore, and Dharam Basfore—in his death.

Rohit Received Threats

Rohit’s family stated that a friend called on Sunday evening to inform them of the accident. Rohit was immediately taken to the hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. The family termed it a planned attack, stating that the individuals named in the parking dispute had threatened to kill Rohit.

Police Investigating

Garbhanga police are investigating the case. Police confirmed that Rohit had multiple injuries, and the exact cause of death will be determined based on the post-mortem report. No arrests have been made yet, but police have begun questioning suspects. The entertainment industry is mourning; Rohit Basfore’s death has sent shockwaves through Bollywood and among his fans. Many are offering prayers on social media. One user wrote, “Rohit was a rising talent. News of his death is heartbreaking.”

Family Man 3 to Release After IPL

Rohit Basfore was part of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer web series ‘Family Man 3’, slated for release in 2025 after the Indian Premier League (IPL). His sudden death has also shaken fans of the series. The police have appealed to people not to pay attention to rumours and to cooperate with the investigation. Further updates on this case are awaited.

