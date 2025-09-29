Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Famous Actor Yashwant Sardeshpande Dies of Heart Attack; Inaugurated Dussehra Event Two Days Prior

The celebrated theatre artist, Yashwant Sardeshpande, has passed away. His demise is a profound loss.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 29, 2025

Yashwant Sardeshpande Dies

Yashwant Sardeshpande (Image: X)

The industry has been shocked by a series of tragic news. First, child artist Veer Sharma died after being burnt in a fire, and now famous actor and theatre artist Yashwant Sardeshpande has passed away. The actor suffered a heart attack around 10 am, after which he was rushed to the hospital. However, despite all efforts, he could not be saved. As soon as this news broke on social media, people were stunned and began paying tribute to their favourite artist.

Union Minister Saddened by Famous Actor's Death

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi shared the news of Yashwant Sardeshpande's demise on social media. He wrote, "We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of our Hubballi resident, Yashwant Sardeshpande. He was a renowned Kannada theatre actor and a very popular playwright. He acted in and directed many plays across the state. His play 'All the Best' was very successful. He also acted in television and films."

Yashwant Singh Inaugurated Dussehra Event Two Days Ago

Yashwant had directed and acted in many plays not only in Karnataka but also across the country and abroad. He also made audiences laugh with his comedy in several films and TV serials. His acting in the film 'Rama Shama Bhama' was highly appreciated by people.

Just a day before his death, on September 22, Yashwant had enthusiastically inaugurated the Dussehra event in Lingaraj Nagar. He had also shared pictures of this moment on social media. The news of his demise coming so soon after this joyous occasion has come as a great shock to everyone.

