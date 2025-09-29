Famous Actor Yashwant Sardeshpande Dies of Heart Attack; Inaugurated Dussehra Event Two Days Prior

The industry has been shocked by a series of tragic news. First, child artist Veer Sharma died after being burnt in a fire, and now famous actor and theatre artist Yashwant Sardeshpande has passed away. The actor suffered a heart attack around 10 am, after which he was rushed to the hospital. However, despite all efforts, he could not be saved. As soon as this news broke on social media, people were stunned and began paying tribute to their favourite artist.