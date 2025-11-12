Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Famous Actress’s Close Friend Dies in Delhi Blast; Shares Grief

A famous actress has lost a special person in a Delhi blast. Her fans have become emotional upon hearing what she shared.

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 12, 2025

Payal Ghosh close friend Passed away in Delhi blast

Actress Payal Ghosh (Image: Patrika)

Delhi Blast: A wave of panic swept through Delhi when a blast occurred near the Red Fort complex. Soon, chaos erupted all around, with screams filling the air. In a horrifying turn of events, the entire area was soon drenched in blood. Gradually, the bodies were identified. While the entire nation is in shock over this incident, Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh is devastated by this tragedy. It has emerged, approximately 24 to 48 hours later, that a close associate of the renowned Payal Ghosh also lost their life in this explosion. She has lost her closest friend in the blast. Payal herself shared this information, expressing her grief.

Actress Payal Ghosh's Close Friend Killed in Delhi Blast

On Monday, November 10, a powerful bomb blast took place inside a car near Gate Number 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi's Red Fort complex. The explosion occurred around 6:52 PM. Payal Ghosh's friend, Sunita Mishra, lost her life in this incident. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Payal revealed that the name of her school friend, who was killed in the blast, was Sunita Mishra, and she had spoken to Sunita just a week prior.

'She Wasn't Just a Friend, She Was Family'

Payal further stated, "Sunita was not just a friend to me, she was family. We both shared every joy and sorrow since childhood. I still can't believe my friend is gone. She was full of life, always smiling, and spread positivity. It's hard for me to comprehend that such a beautiful soul was snatched away so cruelly. Everyone who lost their lives deserves justice."

Payal Ghosh's Work

Payal Ghosh has worked in Telugu and Kannada films. Additionally, she has appeared in the Hindi film 'Koi Jaane Na' and also worked in the television show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya'. In this show, she played the role of Radhika.

Published on:

12 Nov 2025 04:56 pm

English News / Entertainment / Famous Actress's Close Friend Dies in Delhi Blast; Shares Grief

