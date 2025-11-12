Famous Actress’s Close Friend Dies in Delhi Blast; Shares Grief

Delhi Blast: A wave of panic swept through Delhi when a blast occurred near the Red Fort complex. Soon, chaos erupted all around, with screams filling the air. In a horrifying turn of events, the entire area was soon drenched in blood. Gradually, the bodies were identified. While the entire nation is in shock over this incident, Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh is devastated by this tragedy. It has emerged, approximately 24 to 48 hours later, that a close associate of the renowned Payal Ghosh also lost their life in this explosion. She has lost her closest friend in the blast. Payal herself shared this information, expressing her grief.