Famous Stuntman Dies in ‘Vettuvam’ Film Set Car Crash; Viral Video Shows Moments Before Tragedy

Entertainment News: Sad news has emerged from the entertainment world. Renowned stuntman S.M. Raju passed away at the age of 52. He was shooting for director Pa. Ranjith’s upcoming film ‘Vettuvam’ when the accident occurred during a dangerous stunt (a car-toppling scene). Actor Arya plays the lead role in this film.
Tamil actor Vishal shared this sad news on social media. He wrote that it is very difficult to believe that Raju is no longer with us. He passed away this morning while performing a stunt sequence.
Vishal mentioned that he had known Raju for many years and that Raju had performed extremely dangerous stunts in several of his films. This incident is a major shock to the entire industry.
He further wrote in his post, “My deepest condolences. May God grant his soul peace. May God give his family the strength to bear this grief. I will always stand by his family, as we both belong to the same film industry and Raju has made a significant contribution to many films. From the heart and considering it my duty, I will support them. May God bless him.”
A video is going viral on social media, which is from a few minutes before the tragic incident. In the video, the late Raju can be seen driving a car at high speed; during this, the car overturns, after which crew members rush to the car and pull Raju out.
According to reports, stuntman S.M. Raju experienced severe chest pain during the shoot. He was immediately taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Nagapattinam, but doctors there declared him dead.
Famous stunt choreographer Silva paid tribute to Raju on Instagram. He wrote, “Our brilliant car stunt artist S.M. Raju left the world today during a scene. May God grant his soul peace. He will always be remembered by our stunt union and the entire film industry.”
Actor Arya and director Pa. Ranjith of the film ‘Vettuvam’ have not yet issued any statement on this incident.