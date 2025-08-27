Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Famous YouTuber Missing for Five Days After Filming Accident

A well-known YouTuber has been missing for the past five days. Friends have now revealed how he was swept away by a fast-flowing waterfall. A terrifying 29-second video of the incident has also emerged.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 27, 2025

Youtuber missing
यूट्यूबर सागर के वीडियो से ली गई तस्वीर

YouTuber Sagar Kundu has become the victim of a serious accident involving a reel. He has been missing for five days. The police are searching for him, and efforts to locate him are ongoing, but there are no leads. Social media is abuzz with this news. Everyone wants Sagar to be found soon. A video of the incident is also going viral. Furthermore, Sagar's friend has described how the accident occurred.

YouTuber Sagar Missing for Five Days

News reports indicate that YouTuber Sagar from Berhampur city, Odisha, was filming a video at a waterfall when the water flow suddenly intensified, sweeping him away. The police and rescue teams are continuously searching for him, but there is no update yet.

Water Released from Machkund Dam

This shocking incident occurred at Duduma Waterfall, a famous location near the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border. This waterfall is considered one of the highest in Odisha. According to the police, the water level and flow in the waterfall increased dramatically due to the sudden release of water from the Machkund Dam. Sagar was filming a reel at the time, leading to the accident.

Video Goes Viral

A video of the incident is going viral on social media, with people sharing it. The video clearly shows the intensity of the water flow. YouTuber Sagar Kundu was swept away by the strong current. People present at the scene tried to rescue him, but were unsuccessful.

Friend Recounts the Ordeal

Abhijeet Behera, a friend who was with Sagar Kundu at the time, stated, “Sagar was pleading for help, his hands clasped together. He threw his camera and other belongings, but we couldn't save him.”

Police officials further stated that they are waiting for the water flow to subside to intensify the search operation. Relevant authorities have been requested to reduce the flow. They also added that this incident serves as a lesson for those who risk their lives in dangerous locations for thrills and likes.

Published on:

27 Aug 2025 03:35 pm

English News / Entertainment / Famous YouTuber Missing for Five Days After Filming Accident
