Fans' Shameful Act with Singer Akon! Trousers Pulled Down During Live Show, Video Sparks Outrage

A video from the Bengaluru concert is rapidly going viral on social media. In the video, Akon can be seen performing amidst a huge crowd. The video shows some people in the crowd pulling down his pants. Despite this embarrassing act, Akon did not stop singing. Although a slight frown appeared on his face, he immediately pulled up his pants and continued to perform calmly. However, this incident must have been extremely unpleasant for him, something he is unlikely to forget.