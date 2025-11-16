Fans' Shameful Act with Singer Akon! Trousers Pulled Down During Live Show, Video Sparks Outrage

Akon (Image: Patrika)
Singer Akon Live Show: Popular American singer Akon, also known for his hit song 'Chammak Challo', is in the news once again. He is currently in India for a tour. This tour, which began in Delhi on November 9, concludes today, November 16. However, during this tour, an incident occurred with the singer that left everyone stunned and fans erupted in anger on the internet. Akon was performing live when some people in the crowd pulled down his pants.
A video from the Bengaluru concert is rapidly going viral on social media. In the video, Akon can be seen performing amidst a huge crowd. The video shows some people in the crowd pulling down his pants. Despite this embarrassing act, Akon did not stop singing. Although a slight frown appeared on his face, he immediately pulled up his pants and continued to perform calmly. However, this incident must have been extremely unpleasant for him, something he is unlikely to forget.
As soon as Akon's video surfaced, it caused an uproar. Everyone who saw it expressed their displeasure. Users called this act not 'love' but 'atrocity and harassment'. One user wrote, "It is sad that people were bothering him during his live performance on stage. He is an international artist trying to perform for them, and they are bothering him."
Another wrote, "What is all this? This is absolutely unacceptable." A third user expressed anger, writing, "Why are you pulling Akon's pants? This is harassment. You have completely ruined our image."
Even before the show began, Akon had expressed his love for India. He had said, "India has always given me a lot of love. It is like a second home to me. The energy, culture, and fans here are next level. I am very excited to be back and perform live." It is worth noting that Akon started his singing career in 2004 and gained widespread fame in India by singing the song 'Chammak Challo' in Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Ra.One'.
Big NewsView All
Entertainment
Trending