Entertainment

Farah Khan Amazed by Baba Ramdev's Luxurious Hut, Stunned by the Price of his Kamandal

Farah Khan, along with her cook Dilip, visited Baba Ramdev and was astonished by his simple stone dwelling ("jhopdi") in Jodhpur. She reportedly compared Baba Ramdev to Salman Khan and was shocked by the price of his water pot ("kamandal").

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 16, 2025

Farah Khan tours Baba Ramdev Jodhpur stone luxury jhopdi
Farah Khan and Baba Ramdev (Image: Patrika)

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, known for her work with numerous stars, visited Haridwar yoga guru Baba Ramdev for her YouTube show. During her visit, Farah had the opportunity to witness Baba Ramdev's ashram and simple lifestyle firsthand, leaving her speechless.

Farah Khan Visits Baba Ramdev's Hut

A video of Farah Khan and Baba Ramdev's meeting has surfaced and is rapidly going viral on social media. At the beginning of the video, Farah says, "We've come to meet Baba Ramdev Ji. It would be wrong to call this his home; it's more like a royal palace!" Baba Ramdev responds, "Just as Mahatma Gandhi had his Sabarmati Ashram, this is my tapasvi kutiya (hermitage). I've built something like a palace for the people, but I still live in a hut."

'Ameesha Patel, you should buy this bag!'

In conversation, Farah compared Baba Ramdev to Salman Khan, saying that Salman Khan also lives in a small house but builds large houses for others. Baba Ramdev showed her both his old and new huts, built from Jodhpur stone without any chemicals. Farah jokingly said, "Baba, gift me one of these huts too!"

Farah's witty response to the price of the Kamandal

Inside the hut, there was a sandalwood-like fragrance. Baba explained it was the scent of deodar wood. He then showed Farah his most prized possession, a kamandal (water pot). Upon hearing its price, Farah was shocked. The kamandal cost ₹100,000. Farah quipped, "Ameesha Patel, this is the bag you should buy!" She pointed out that the kamandal's price was enough to buy an iPhone 17.

Baba Ramdev has slept on a mat for 30 years

Baba Ramdev showed Farah his luxurious bedroom but revealed that he has slept on a mat on the floor for the past 30 years. He said, "I came to the gurukul at the age of 14 and have been living a simple life ever since." Baba Ramdev also showed Farah a private Shiva puja room, where he recited Sanskrit shlokas. This moved Farah, who exclaimed, "You gave me goosebumps! If I were judging Indian Idol, I'd say, 'You're coming to Mumbai!'"

Baba Ramdev owns a ₹1 crore Defender

Baba showed Farah his entire complex, including a gaushala (cow shelter) and a large school. He took her to the gaushala in his ₹1 crore Defender. He explained that children aged 3 to 15 in his school learn 10 different languages.

50,000 meals prepared daily at Baba Ramdev's ashram

At the end of the show, Farah was taken to the massive kitchen where 50,000 meals are prepared daily. Baba Ramdev personally prepared a special sattvic recipe, which he named ATM (Aloe Vera, Turmeric, and Methi), and offered it to Farah. After tasting it, Farah said, "It tastes good, but it's very bitter. I'll eat it as medicine." Baba Ramdev smiled and said it would keep her beautiful for 100 years. Farah jokingly replied, "Then I'll eat it every day!"

