Farah Khan Faces FIR After making offensive remarks about Holi

FIR filed against Farah Khan for objectionable comments. The famous choreographer is facing widespread criticism on social media.

MumbaiFeb 22, 2025 / 04:01 pm

Patrika Desk

A criminal complaint has been filed against filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan for allegedly making offensive remarks about Holi. This is not the first time Farah Khan has been embroiled in controversy; she has faced accusations of hurting religious sentiments on several previous occasions.
Reports suggest that the Bollywood filmmaker is now under investigation following the filing of the criminal complaint. The complaint was filed by Vikas Pathak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau, through his lawyer, Advocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh.

Demand for Legal Action

Farah Khan
According to recent reports, a complaint was filed on Friday at Khar police station demanding legal action against Khan for a controversial statement made during an episode of the television show, Celebrity MasterChef, on February 20th.
In the complaint, Pathak alleges that Khan referred to Holi as a “festival of chhapriyon”, a term widely considered offensive. Hindustani Bhau further stated that Khan’s comment deeply hurt his personal religious feelings and the sentiments of the wider Hindu community.
Lawyer Deshmukh stated, “My client maintains that Farah Khan’s comment insulted the religious sentiments of Hindus. Using the word ‘chhapri’ to describe a sacred festival is highly inappropriate and has the potential to create communal tension.”
The complaint reads, “My client states that the accused has not only hurt my personal religious sentiments but has also disturbed the Hindu community at large. This incident involves Farah Khan, a prominent Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer, who recently made extremely offensive and objectionable remarks against the Hindu festival of Holi. Through this complaint, I seek justice.”
A case has been registered against Farah Khan under various sections of law.

Farah Khan, a judge on Celebrity MasterChef, commented on the festival of Holi. She is facing continuous online trolling for this remark.

