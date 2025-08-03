Farah Khan Warns Social Media Impersonator

Farah Khan Fraud News: Shocking news has emerged from the entertainment world. Bollywood's renowned director, producer, and choreographer, Farah Khan, made a revelation early this morning.
Through her official social media account, she revealed that a fake Instagram account was created in the name of her personal cook, Dilip, and was being promoted as a 'blogger'. This account not only used Farah's name in its bio but also garnered over 50,000 followers.
Sharing the screenshot, Farah wrote, "This is a fake account and we are reporting it." She warned the person behind the account to remove it immediately, tagging them in the post. As soon as Farah's story went viral, the account creator reacted swiftly, changing both the name and profile picture and deleting all previous posts. The account is now named 'A1 Blogger' and contains no content.
Recently, Farah Khan announced on Instagram that she is launching a new travel show. In this show, she will be seen travelling to various cities and countries around the world with her cook, Dilip.
Through this show, she will showcase the unique culture, food, and interesting places of these locations. Farah mentioned that this show will be as entertaining as her old cooking show and will be full of spice.
In the caption, she wrote, "We are starting a new travel show on our YouTube channel from today. Hope you all enjoy the show."
Farah's film journey began as a choreographer. She gained popularity with the 1992 film ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’. After that, she choreographed over 100 songs and worked with every big star, from Shah Rukh Khan to Madhuri Dixit.
In 2004, she made her debut as a director with ‘Main Hoon Na’. This film was a superhit, showcasing her mastery not only in dance but also in direction. She then directed ‘Om Shanti Om’ (2007), which proved to be a massive box office hit.
Farah also directed films like ‘Tees Maar Khan’ and ‘Happy New Year’. She has also been a judge on several reality shows, including ‘Indian Idol’, ‘Nach Baliye’, and ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’.