Filmmaker Partho Ghosh Dies of Heart Attack

Filmmaker Partho Ghosh Dies Partho Ghosh directed films such as “100 Days”, starring Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit, and “Agni Sakshi” with Nana Patekar. His sudden death has cast a pall of gloom over Bollywood. Partho Ghosh was counted among those filmmakers who uniquely showcased a perfect blend of content and commercial appeal in their films.

Partho Ghosh's films reflected the realities of society. He was able to connect directly with the emotions of the audience. Actress Rituparna Sengupta posted about Partho Ghosh's demise. In an emotional message, she wrote, "Beyond heartbroken. We have lost a great talent, visionary director and kind soul. Partho Da, the magic of your films will always be remembered."