Filmmaker Partho Ghosh Dies of Heart Attack
Entertainment

Filmmaker Partho Ghosh Dies of Heart Attack

Renowned Bollywood director Partho Ghosh passed away due to a heart attack. He had worked with numerous stars throughout his career.

Jun 09, 2025 / 02:08 pm

Patrika Desk

Partho Ghosh Passes Away: Bollywood has suffered another major blow. Famous director and filmmaker Partho Ghosh has passed away. Ghosh, 75, died of a heart attack. Actress Rituparna Sengupta confirmed the news, leading to a wave of mourning in the industry. People are paying tribute to Partho Ghosh on social media.

Partho Ghosh directed films such as “100 Days”, starring Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit, and “Agni Sakshi” with Nana Patekar. His sudden death has cast a pall of gloom over Bollywood. Partho Ghosh was counted among those filmmakers who uniquely showcased a perfect blend of content and commercial appeal in their films.
Partho Ghosh’s films reflected societal realities

Partho Ghosh’s films reflected the realities of society. He was able to connect directly with the emotions of the audience. Actress Rituparna Sengupta posted about Partho Ghosh’s demise. In an emotional message, she wrote, “Beyond heartbroken. We have lost a great talent, visionary director and kind soul. Partho Da, the magic of your films will always be remembered.”

Partho Ghosh’s Bollywood Films

The 1996 film ‘Agni Sakshi’ proved to be a milestone in Partho Ghosh’s career. The film starred Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, and Nana Patekar in pivotal roles. The depth and emotion with which the sensitive issue of domestic violence was portrayed in this film shook not only the audience but also the critics. His passing is mourned by all.

