Filmmaker Vinod Chhabra Passes Away at 55

Vinod Chhabra Passed Away: The film industry has dealt another blow following the death of popular television actor Vibhu Raghave. Renowned filmmaker and director Vinod Chhabra has passed away. He made films in several languages, leading to widespread mourning across the film industry. Social media and the film fraternity are paying their tributes.
Filmmaker Vinod Chhabra Dies
Bollywood filmmaker and director Vinod Chhabra passed away today, 5 June. He breathed his last at the age of 55. Vinod Chhabra was a name that will always remain in people’s hearts. He made films not only in Hindi but also in more than 20 languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali. Vinod Chhabra had been working in the industry for almost 40 years.
His Family Shared Details
His family shared details of Vinod’s passing and funeral arrangements via a post. The post read, “It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our father. His funeral will be held today, June 5th.” Vinod Chhabra will be given his final farewell in Mumbai. The filmmaker’s death has been a devastating blow to his family. Everyone is praying for the peace of Vinod’s soul.
Filmmaker Vinod Chhabra Movies
Among his Hindi films, Vinod Chhabra directed movies such as ‘Papi Gudiya’, ‘Jimmedar’, and ‘My Husband’s Wife’. He enjoyed considerable success in his career. Vinod Chhabra was born on 1 January 1970. Not only was he a successful filmmaker, but he also acted in films, and his work was well-received. His passing has led to an outpouring of tributes and comments on social media.