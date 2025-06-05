Filmmaker Vinod Chhabra Passes Away at 55

Filmmaker Vinod Chhabra Dies Bollywood filmmaker and director Vinod Chhabra passed away today, 5 June. He breathed his last at the age of 55. Vinod Chhabra was a name that will always remain in people’s hearts. He made films not only in Hindi but also in more than 20 languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali. Vinod Chhabra had been working in the industry for almost 40 years.

His Family Shared Details His family shared details of Vinod's passing and funeral arrangements via a post. The post read, "It is with deep sorrow that we inform you of the passing of our father. His funeral will be held today, June 5th." Vinod Chhabra will be given his final farewell in Mumbai. The filmmaker's death has been a devastating blow to his family. Everyone is praying for the peace of Vinod's soul.