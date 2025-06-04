Filmmakers Accuse Censor Board of Blocking ‘Punjab 95’ Release Despite Cuts

Recently, the film’s director, Honey Trehan, expressed his displeasure with the CBFC’s attitude. He says that due to continuous cuts, the release of ‘Punjab 95’ is still pending. First 85, then 120 cuts, now a demand for 127 changes Trehan explained that initially, the CBFC asked for 85 cuts in the film, which was later increased to 120. When he submitted the film after these cuts, the CBFC again suggested 7 new changes. Initially, I reluctantly made 21 cuts so that the film wouldn’t get stuck. But after that, it felt like they were trying to change everything.

CBFC objections The director, revealing the CBFC’s demands, stated that the board wanted: Khalra’s name to be changed.

All scenes involving the Indian flag to be removed.

No Gurbani (Sikh religious hymns) audio to be included in the film.

The term “Punjab Police” not to be used.

The names of the locations where bodies were found to be removed.

Furthermore, the line “Based on true events” at the beginning of the film to be removed. Trehan questioned, “If we remove all this, what will be left in the film?” The director, revealing the CBFC’s demands, stated that the board wanted:Trehan questioned, “If we remove all this, what will be left in the film?”

No relief from the court either The case was heard in the Bombay High Court in 2023, but after a while, the producers were asked to withdraw the case. Since then, the film has been continuously stalled. Honey Trehan says that he was never clearly told why these cuts were necessary. If there had been a court order, he wouldn’t have objected.

Diljit Dosanjh stood by him Trehan said that he was so disappointed by the obstacles faced by the film that at one point he had considered removing his name from the film. But Diljit Dosanjh firmly stood by him. “He had faith in my vision. I think if I can’t stand with someone like Khalra, then I’m not worthy of making a film on him,”

When will it be released? At the beginning of 2024, it was hoped that ‘Punjab 95’ would be released outside India. But now the situation is that the CBFC has demanded 127 cuts. In February this year, Diljit Dosanjh hinted at the film’s release on his X (formerly Twitter) account, but no definite release date has been announced yet.