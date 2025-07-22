22 July 2025,

Tuesday

Entertainment

Five AI-Themed Thrillers to Blow Your Mind

Today, we will explore five AI-related films and web series that will leave you pondering whether AI truly poses a threat to humanity.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 22, 2025

अगर 'स्पेशल ऑप्स 2' जैसी थ्रिलर और सस्पेंस आपको है पसंद, तो AI से जुड़ी ये 5 फिल्में उड़ा देंगी आपके होश
Five AI- Based Movies (Image Source: Patrika)

Thrillers and Suspense: If you enjoyed the cyber warfare and artificial intelligence angle in ‘Special Ops 2’, then there are many excellent films and web series on OTT that beautifully portray the relationship between humans and machines, the power and dangers of AI, and layers of emotions. So, what are you waiting for? Don't forget to watch these AI-related films and web series available on OTT. They will make you think about whether AI is a threat to humanity or not.

The Creator

This science fiction film tells the story of an agent tasked with eliminating a dangerous AI machine. But when he discovers that the machine is an innocent child, his thinking changes. The depth of emotion and conflict is beautifully woven into this film. This film is available on Jio Hotstar.

Westworld

‘Westworld’ is a web series based on a theme park where human-like robots are created. Then, when the robots set out in search of their own identity and freedom, the whole world turns upside down. This series depicts the conflict between the AI and human angle. It can be viewed on Prime Video.

M3GAN

‘M3GAN’ is a horror-thriller film in which a robotic doll created for a child's safety becomes extremely dangerous. This film warns how excessive dependence on AI can prove dangerous. It shows how over-reliance on anyone becomes harmful.

Her

This film tells the story of a man who becomes emotionally attached to his computer operating system. This delicate and sensitive film depicts the complex relationship between technology and human emotions and shows sensitivity as a form of technology. It can be seen on Netflix.

Ex Machina

In ‘Ex Machina’, a young programmer is called to his boss's house. There, he tests a humanoid robot, ‘Ava’. He soon realises that this is not just a technological experiment but a dangerous game. It depicts emotion, greed and lies. This film is available on Netflix. It received a very positive response from fans.

Published on:

22 Jul 2025 12:35 pm

Entertainment / Five AI-Themed Thrillers to Blow Your Mind
