Five Blockbuster Bollywood Films of 2025 That Shattered Box Office Records

Blockbuster Movies: The year 2025 has been phenomenal for the entertainment industry. Several films released this year have broken box office records with their impressive earnings. Today, we will highlight five films that have grossed the most worldwide. This list includes 'Saiyaara', which has catapulted Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda to overnight stardom. The film is a massive hit, surprising everyone with its incredible box office performance.
Topping the list is Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chhaava'. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, with Akshay Khanna delivering a surprising and impactful villainous performance. 'Chhaava' raked in a massive ₹797.34 crore at the box office.
Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza's film 'Sitare Zameen Par' captivated audiences upon its release. Critics also lauded the film. 'Sitare Zameen Par' earned ₹257.88 crore at the box office.
Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda starrer 'Saiyaara' has broken records for Bollywood love stories of the past 15 years. The film is immensely popular and has already grossed ₹255.65 crore.
Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' secures a spot among the highest-grossing films. The film received a positive response from audiences and generated a business of ₹243.06 crore in India.
Akshay Kumar's suspense-comedy 'Housefull 5' had audiences in stitches. Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh also starred in lead roles. The film collected ₹238.09 crore.
The success of these films proves that audiences still appreciate good storytelling and powerful performances.