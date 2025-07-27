Five Blockbuster Bollywood Films of 2025 That Shattered Box Office Records

Blockbuster Movies: The year 2025 has been phenomenal for the entertainment industry. Several films released this year have broken box office records with their impressive earnings. Today, we will highlight five films that have grossed the most worldwide. This list includes 'Saiyaara', which has catapulted Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda to overnight stardom. The film is a massive hit, surprising everyone with its incredible box office performance.