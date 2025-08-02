2 August 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Five Horror Films Guaranteed to Terrify: Watch Alone at Your Own Risk

If you are a fan of horror films, get ready to watch these movies. But remember, don't make the mistake of watching them alone...

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 02, 2025

रहस्य और डर से भरपूर देखें ये 8 हॉरर फिल्में, अकेले में देखने की भूल न करें, डर से कांप उठेंगे आप
Photos (Image Source: X)

Horror Film: Horror films frighten us because they show us things we can't even imagine. They amplify the fears we bury deep inside. But what if horror films proved that fear is actually a consequence of our mistakes? There are many such films. Many good horror films have been made. Some films are purely terrifying, like slasher monsters, while others frighten people psychologically. From haunted mansions to mind-bending psychological thrillers, there are many genres of horror films available on Netflix.

Insidious: The Red Door

Get ready for a wild ride with the Lambert family as they confront demons once again. The story shows that nine years after Dalton's possession, things have changed drastically. Josh and Renai are divorced, and Dalton is attending college. When Dalton begins painting terrifying things in his art class, those memories resurface.

The Mist

This is a chilling film based on Stephen King's novel by Frank Darabont. A group of townspeople trapped in a grocery store find themselves terrorised by monstrous creatures. But the real horror? A desperate, shocking decision made in fear, and the ultimate price they pay for it.

The Conjuring

If you haven't seen this film, don't make the mistake of watching it alone, as it is extremely frightening. The film tells the story of the Perron family, who move into a terrifying farmhouse. When things get too scary, they call in the specialists – Ed and Lorraine Warren. They discover a witch, Bathsheba, in the house. The film depicts clocks stopping at 3.07 AM and a mother trying to kill her children.

Exorcist: The Beginning

The story revolves around Father Lancaster Merrin, a priest whose faith is wavering when he is sent to Kenya for an excavation. But this is no Indiana Jones-style adventure; it's terrifying. There are statues pointing downwards and inverted crosses. Things get even stranger when people start going insane. Hyenas arrive uninvited, and a child becomes possessed. As Merrin delves deeper, he uncovers an ancient pagan temple and a demon.

Friday the 13th

This is an American horror franchise. The franchise primarily centres on the fictional character Jason Voorhees, who is believed to have drowned as a boy at Camp Crystal Lake due to the negligence of camp staff. Decades later, the lake is rumoured to be 'cursed' and is the setting for a series of mass murders. Jason is featured in all the films, either as the killer or the inspiration for the killings.

Share the news:

Published on:

02 Aug 2025 03:23 pm

English News / Entertainment / Five Horror Films Guaranteed to Terrify: Watch Alone at Your Own Risk
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.