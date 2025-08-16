Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Independence Day

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Five Uplifting Series to Calm Your Mind and Improve Your Life – All on One OTT Platform

If you want to calm your mind and improve your life, these five inspiring series are for you…

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 16, 2025

दिमाग को शांत और जिंदगी को बेहतर बनाने के लिए देखें ये 5 इंस्पिरेशनल सीरीज, सब एक ही OTT पर
Web series on OTT (Image: X)

OTT: If you're looking to unwind and watch inspiring stories, these five Hindi web series on JioHotstar can boost your mood. These series present heartwarming tales and fill you with positive energy. So let's find out which series these are…

Ghar Wapsi

Starring Vishal Vashist, Atul Srivastava, and Tanvi Dogra, this series tells the story of Shekhar Dwivedi, a young man who loses his job. He hides this from his family and returns home. After returning home, he spends time with his family and confronts the realities of life.

Home Shanti

This series tells the story of the Joshi family, who want to build their own home. They face many difficulties on this journey, but they don't give up. Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa play the lead roles.

Taaza Khabar

This series marks the acting debut of YouTuber Bhuvan Bam. He plays a sanitation worker who gains the ability to know future news. This starts to change his fortune, but also brings challenges.

Criminal Justice

This is one of JioHotstar's popular series. It has a total of four seasons. In the first season, the story centres on a young cab driver who is arrested on suspicion of murder. He is innocent, but the battles in jail and court change his life.

Good Wife

This series revolves around Tarunika, a housewife. When her husband gets entangled in a scandal, she restarts her career and forges her own identity.

Share the news:

Published on:

16 Aug 2025 05:17 pm

English News / Entertainment / Five Uplifting Series to Calm Your Mind and Improve Your Life – All on One OTT Platform
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Janmashtami 2025

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

Bollywood

Health

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.