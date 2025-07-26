Five Romantic Films Set to Release After ‘Saiyaara’: Know in Detail

This film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor is also among the upcoming romantic movies. It is a beautiful love story set between North and South India. Sidharth and Janhvi will be seen together on screen for the first time, which is perhaps why there's heightened excitement among the audience. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release in July 2025, but due to the release of Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Metro In Dino, it will now be released in the last week of August or the first week of September.