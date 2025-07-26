26 July 2025,

Five Romantic Films Set to Release After ‘Saiyaara’: Know in Detail

Romantic Films: If you are a fan of romantic films, then after 'Saiyaara', several new romantic films are coming. Let's know.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 26, 2025

'सैयारा' के बाद रोमांटिक फिल्मो का कमबैक, रिलीज़ होंगी 'धड़क 2' से लेकर 'लव एंड वॉर' तक ये 5 फिल्में
Films (Image Source: Patrika)

Romantic Films: Bollywood's romantic film 'Saiyaara' is currently captivating audiences and critics alike. The pairing of Ahan Pandey and Anit Padda is a huge hit with viewers, and the film is performing exceptionally well at the box office. Directed by Mohit Suri, this film has proven to be spectacular in many ways. This success has further heightened audience expectations. If you are a fan of romantic films, there are several new romantic movies coming soon after 'Saiyaara' that Bollywood lovers will adore.

Dhadak 2

Produced by Dharma Productions, this film will be released on 1 August 2025. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri will be seen in the lead roles. The pairing of Siddhant and Tripti offers a fresh and invigorating experience. The film's trailer, poster, and songs have already been very well-received by fans, and there are high hopes that it will create a romantic impact similar to 'Saiyara'.

Param Sundari

This film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor is also among the upcoming romantic movies. It is a beautiful love story set between North and South India. Sidharth and Janhvi will be seen together on screen for the first time, which is perhaps why there's heightened excitement among the audience. Earlier, the film was scheduled to release in July 2025, but due to the release of Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Metro In Dino, it will now be released in the last week of August or the first week of September.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

A rom-com film featuring the pair of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor will hit theatres on October 2, 2025. Varun Dhawan already has experience in romantic comedies, which is why fans have high expectations from this new film of his.

Love and War

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal will come together under the direction of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in this film, which is set to release on March 20, 2026. Watching the pairing of Alia and Ranbir on screen could be a delightful experience for the audience. Fans are already highly excited for this film.

Awarapan 2

There’s great news for Emraan Hashmi’s fans — he is making a romantic comeback on the big screen with Awarapan 2. This film is the sequel to Awarapan, which was released in 2007. The film was announced on Emraan Hashmi’s birthday and is scheduled to release on April 3, 2026.

Updated on:

26 Jul 2025 03:11 pm

Published on:

26 Jul 2025 03:09 pm

