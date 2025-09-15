Five Series That Expose Real-Life Corruption and Black Markets

Web Series: If you understood the world of corruption after watching ‘Scam 1992’, then hold on, now it's time to watch series that showcase the real stories of scams and black-marketing. These are not just stories, but they reveal the rotten truth embedded in our system, spread in every corner. Here, you will not only find stories of big scams, but you will also get to know about the people who are victims of this corrupt system and those who run it. ‘Scam 1992’ was just a glimpse; these series will take you into the depths of corruption, where you will understand how the real game is played.
‘Scam 2003: The Telgi Story’ is based on the 2003 stamp paper scam, involving a man named Abdul Karim Telgi. This series shows how Telgi created and spread a large network of fake stamp papers across the country. The series highlights how Telgi managed to commit such large-scale fraud due to systemic weaknesses and corruption.
‘Shiksha Mandal’ is based on education, corruption, and scams in India. This series shows how some people collude to rig examinations, sell fake degrees, and take bribes for admissions in medical and engineering colleges. ‘Shiksha Mandal’ exposes the dark truth prevalent in the education sector.
‘Bad Boy Billionaires: India’ is based on the stories of three Indian businessmen – Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Subrata Roy – who are embroiled in allegations of financial irregularities and scams. This series investigates their downfall and the scams they were involved in. This series questions the nexus between business, politics, and corruption in India.
‘Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega’ tells the story of a group of youngsters from Jamtara district in Jharkhand who cheat people over the phone. This series shows how these youngsters commit fraud without fear and operate under the nose of the police and administration. ‘Jamtara’ sheds light on the growing problem of cybercrime and fraud.
‘Farzi’ is the story of a powerful star who gets involved in the business of making counterfeit notes. This series shows how he becomes rich through fake notes but gradually gets trapped in the world of crime. ‘Farzi’ depicts the complex relationship between art, crime, and morality.