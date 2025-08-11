11 August 2025,

Monday

Entertainment

Five Stars Who Prioritised Fame Over Fortune: Free Films to Superstardom

Several big stars in the film industry have worked in films without charging any fees at some point in their careers. This list includes many big names like Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Let's know about them.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 11, 2025

ये हैं वो 5 स्टार्स, जिन्होंने पैसों को नहीं, नाम को दी अहमियत, मुफ्त में की फिल्में और बन गए सुपरस्टार
Bollywood superstars (Image: Patrika)

Bollywood: Bollywood boasts many stars who prioritised fame over fortune. We're highlighting five superstars who worked in films without charging a fee, subsequently achieving superstardom. Let's learn about them…

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan collaborated with Rani Mukerji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Black', for which he waived his fee. 'Black' was a box office success.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan played the lead role in the film 'Hey Ram'. Driven by his desire to work with Kamal Haasan, King Khan didn't charge a fee for this film. Reportedly, 'Hey Ram' had a very low budget.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor starred in the lead role of Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial venture, 'Haider'. He loved the film's story so much that he declined payment. Shraddha Kapoor also featured in 'Haider'.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with 'Om Shanti Om', where she romanced Shah Rukh Khan. It's said that, given the huge opportunity of her first film alongside King Khan, Deepika worked for free. Today, Deepika is one of the industry's top heroines.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui won the hearts of audiences with his powerful performance in 'Manto', a film based on the life of Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto. Out of respect for 'Manto', Nawazuddin agreed to work in the film for a token fee of one rupee.

These stars prioritised storytelling and their craft over money, which is why they've achieved such heights in the industry.

Published on:

11 Aug 2025 03:14 pm

English News / Entertainment / Five Stars Who Prioritised Fame Over Fortune: Free Films to Superstardom
