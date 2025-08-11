Five Stars Who Prioritised Fame Over Fortune: Free Films to Superstardom

Bollywood: Bollywood boasts many stars who prioritised fame over fortune. We're highlighting five superstars who worked in films without charging a fee, subsequently achieving superstardom. Let's learn about them…
Amitabh Bachchan collaborated with Rani Mukerji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Black', for which he waived his fee. 'Black' was a box office success.
Shah Rukh Khan played the lead role in the film 'Hey Ram'. Driven by his desire to work with Kamal Haasan, King Khan didn't charge a fee for this film. Reportedly, 'Hey Ram' had a very low budget.
Shahid Kapoor starred in the lead role of Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial venture, 'Haider'. He loved the film's story so much that he declined payment. Shraddha Kapoor also featured in 'Haider'.
Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with 'Om Shanti Om', where she romanced Shah Rukh Khan. It's said that, given the huge opportunity of her first film alongside King Khan, Deepika worked for free. Today, Deepika is one of the industry's top heroines.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui won the hearts of audiences with his powerful performance in 'Manto', a film based on the life of Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto. Out of respect for 'Manto', Nawazuddin agreed to work in the film for a token fee of one rupee.
These stars prioritised storytelling and their craft over money, which is why they've achieved such heights in the industry.