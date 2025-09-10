Five Web Series Will Blow Your Mind with Crime, Suspense, and Thrilling Twists

Web Series: If you enjoy crime, thriller, and mystery-filled stories, Amazon Prime Video might be the perfect place for you. Here you will find one crime web series after another that will keep you on the edge of your seat and rob you of your sleep. So, without further ado, let's learn about these five web series that will take you on a tour of the world of crime and are also available on one OTT platform.
It is noteworthy that ‘Mirzapur’ has proven to be a milestone in the world of Indian crime drama, and all three seasons are amazing. This series, depicting the story of power, crime, and family in the city of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, will take you into the world of gangsters. Many artists, such as Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Vikrant Massey, have made this series memorable with their brilliant performances.
‘The Family Man’ and its season 2 are spy thriller series, in which an ordinary man named Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) is also a spy for the National Investigation Agency. He struggles to prevent terrorist attacks while also fulfilling his family responsibilities. Manoj Bajpayee's powerful acting and the thrill of the story make this series perfect for binge-watching.
‘Paatal Lok’ is a crime thriller revolving around the investigation of a failed assassination attempt. Jaideep Ahlawat plays Inspector Hathirath Chaudhary, who descends into the dark world of crime in an attempt to solve this case. This series exposes the bitter truths of Indian society, such as casteism, corruption, and violence.
Sonakshi Sinha starrer ‘Dahaad’ is a police procedural thriller set in the small Rajasthan village of Mandawa. Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhati (Sonakshi) investigates the disappearance of 27 women, which points towards a serial killer conspiracy. The series offers a compelling plot, suspense, and a powerful performance by Sonakshi.
‘Farzi’ is a black comedy crime thriller series that depicts the story of Sunny (Shahid Kapoor). A struggling artist, Sunny, tired of India's economic inequality, chooses the path of making counterfeit notes with his friend Firoz. In this dangerous game, gangster Mansoor (K K Menon) and police officer Michael (Vijay Sethupathi) are after them. Shahid and Vijay's brilliant chemistry and the fast-paced story make it worth watching.
So, what are you waiting for? Enjoy these crime web series on Amazon Prime Video today and experience the thrill of the crime world.