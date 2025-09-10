Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Five Web Series Will Blow Your Mind with Crime, Suspense, and Thrilling Twists

These five web series are packed with crime, suspense, and thrilling twists that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Each episode unveils discoveries and shocking turns, ensuring viewers remain captivated.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

क्राइम, सस्पेंस, और थ्रिलर का ट्विस्ट , ये 5 वेब सीरीज आपके दिमाग को कर देंगी हैक
OTT series (Image: X)

Web Series: If you enjoy crime, thriller, and mystery-filled stories, Amazon Prime Video might be the perfect place for you. Here you will find one crime web series after another that will keep you on the edge of your seat and rob you of your sleep. So, without further ado, let's learn about these five web series that will take you on a tour of the world of crime and are also available on one OTT platform.

Mirzapur

It is noteworthy that ‘Mirzapur’ has proven to be a milestone in the world of Indian crime drama, and all three seasons are amazing. This series, depicting the story of power, crime, and family in the city of Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, will take you into the world of gangsters. Many artists, such as Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Vikrant Massey, have made this series memorable with their brilliant performances.

The Family Man

‘The Family Man’ and its season 2 are spy thriller series, in which an ordinary man named Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) is also a spy for the National Investigation Agency. He struggles to prevent terrorist attacks while also fulfilling his family responsibilities. Manoj Bajpayee's powerful acting and the thrill of the story make this series perfect for binge-watching.

Paatal Lok

‘Paatal Lok’ is a crime thriller revolving around the investigation of a failed assassination attempt. Jaideep Ahlawat plays Inspector Hathirath Chaudhary, who descends into the dark world of crime in an attempt to solve this case. This series exposes the bitter truths of Indian society, such as casteism, corruption, and violence.

Dahaad

Sonakshi Sinha starrer ‘Dahaad’ is a police procedural thriller set in the small Rajasthan village of Mandawa. Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhati (Sonakshi) investigates the disappearance of 27 women, which points towards a serial killer conspiracy. The series offers a compelling plot, suspense, and a powerful performance by Sonakshi.

Farzi

‘Farzi’ is a black comedy crime thriller series that depicts the story of Sunny (Shahid Kapoor). A struggling artist, Sunny, tired of India's economic inequality, chooses the path of making counterfeit notes with his friend Firoz. In this dangerous game, gangster Mansoor (K K Menon) and police officer Michael (Vijay Sethupathi) are after them. Shahid and Vijay's brilliant chemistry and the fast-paced story make it worth watching.

So, what are you waiting for? Enjoy these crime web series on Amazon Prime Video today and experience the thrill of the crime world.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

10 Sept 2025 02:35 pm

English News / Entertainment / Five Web Series Will Blow Your Mind with Crime, Suspense, and Thrilling Twists
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.