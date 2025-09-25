Five-Year-Old Treesha Thosar Wins National Award for 2-Hour 10-Minute Film

Treesha Thosar National Award Winner: The 71st National Film Awards ceremony was held in Delhi, the nation's capital, on 23 September. The ceremony honoured stars who made significant contributions to the industry through their exceptional acting and films. While Shah Rukh Khan received the Best Actor award for the film 'Jawan', five-year-old Treesha Thosar also received a National Award for her film. The applause Treesha received upon taking the stage was perhaps louder than that for Shah Rukh, Rani Mukherjee, or Vikrant Massey. Let's find out who Treesha Thosar is and which film brought her this far. The little girl won everyone's heart with her simplicity and innocence.
Several video clips of Treesha Thosar receiving her award surfaced and were widely appreciated. Social media was flooded with comments for Treesha. Treesha is only five years old and delivered a stellar performance in the 2023 Marathi film 'Nal 2'. She received the National Award for Best Child Artist for this film.
When President Droupadi Murmu announced Treesha's name, a smile spread across everyone's face. Treesha was wearing a simple beige saree. Her sweet smile and innocence captivated everyone present at Vigyan Bhavan, and everyone stood up and applauded her. Most remarkably, she was only three years old when she filmed this movie. President Murmu personally congratulated her on receiving such a great honour at such a young age.
After receiving the award, Treesha expressed her gratitude and happiness. At such a young age, Treesha has already worked in several Hindi and Marathi films. She has shared the screen with veteran actors Mahesh Manjrekar and Siddharth Jadhav. She played a significant role in Manjrekar's film 'Punha Shivaji Raj Bhoosale'. However, she gained real recognition from 'Nal 2', a sequel to the hit film 'Nal', directed by Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti.