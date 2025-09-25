Five-Year-Old Treesha Thosar Wins National Award for 2-Hour 10-Minute Film

Treesha Thosar National Award Winner: The 71st National Film Awards ceremony was held in Delhi, the nation's capital, on 23 September. The ceremony honoured stars who made significant contributions to the industry through their exceptional acting and films. While Shah Rukh Khan received the Best Actor award for the film 'Jawan', five-year-old Treesha Thosar also received a National Award for her film. The applause Treesha received upon taking the stage was perhaps louder than that for Shah Rukh, Rani Mukherjee, or Vikrant Massey. Let's find out who Treesha Thosar is and which film brought her this far. The little girl won everyone's heart with her simplicity and innocence.