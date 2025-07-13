13 July 2025,

Sunday

‘Five-Year Relationship Ends Due to Religion’, Says Amal Malik

Popular singer and musician Amal Malik generally prefers not to discuss his personal life extensively. However, he recently opened up about a past relationship and the heartbreak he experienced. Read the full story.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 13, 2025

5 साल का प्यार खत्म हुआ सिर्फ धर्म की वजह से, अमाल मलिक कहा-उनके घर को मेरा मुस्लिम बैकग्राउंड...
Photo Source (Amal's X)

Amal Malik: Popular singer and musician Amal Malik usually avoids discussing his personal life, but recently opened up about a past relationship and heartbreak. He revealed that his girlfriend left him solely because he is Muslim, and her parents disapproved of his religion and his career in the music industry. Their five-year relationship ended due to this religious conflict.

Amal Malik's Muslim Background: A Barrier

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Amal shared that he was in a relationship with the woman from 2014 to 2019. The singer stated, “Her parents didn't want her to be in the film industry or involved with a musician. I loved her very much, but her parents never accepted me.”

Amal continued, “I was working on the song ‘Pehla Pyaar’ from Kabir Singh, and during that time, my breakup with my partner happened. It was the most difficult breakup for me. One day, she called me and said she was getting married, but if I came to take her, she would run away with me. But at that moment, the Shah Rukh Khan from DDLJ woke up inside me, and I said, No, if your parents can't respect my religion and my profession, then I wish you all the best for your future.”

After this painful breakup, Amal was undoubtedly devastated, but he tried to heal his wounds by immersing himself in his music.

Amal also clarified that people perceive him as Muslim because his father is Muslim. He stated, “My mother is a Saraswat Brahmin Hindu. When I feel empty inside, I go to Mount Mary Church in Bandra. My family is spiritual; we believe in God, but we are not afraid.”

Published on:

13 Jul 2025 01:52 pm

English News / Entertainment / ‘Five-Year Relationship Ends Due to Religion’, Says Amal Malik
