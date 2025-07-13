‘Five-Year Relationship Ends Due to Religion’, Says Amal Malik

Amal continued, “I was working on the song ‘Pehla Pyaar’ from Kabir Singh, and during that time, my breakup with my partner happened. It was the most difficult breakup for me. One day, she called me and said she was getting married, but if I came to take her, she would run away with me. But at that moment, the Shah Rukh Khan from DDLJ woke up inside me, and I said, No, if your parents can't respect my religion and my profession, then I wish you all the best for your future.”