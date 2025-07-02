Former Bigg Boss Contestant Shrutika Arjun Describes Near-Fatal Heart Attack

Shrutika Arjun, a contestant on Bigg Boss 18, recently made a startling revelation about her health after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. She described her condition as extremely serious, stating that she nearly died and her family was distraught.
During an appearance on Paras Chhabra’s podcast, Shrutika shared that the adverse effects she experienced after the vaccine were far worse than any complications she faced during a normal delivery. She stated, “Five or six years ago, I was only 30 years old, and no one wants to die at 30. I also took the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Shrutika further explained, “My husband, Arjun, was with me all night, constantly checking my breathing. The next morning, when I tried to walk a short distance, I collapsed. My blood pressure was 40, which is extremely dangerous.”
Shrutika described her experience: “My eyes were closed, and I couldn’t open them. I could only hear the people around me crying and trying to help me. I was silently chanting ‘Om Namah Shivaya’. After regaining consciousness, 48 hours later, Arjun suggested we watch a movie. We chose ‘King Kong’, but the loud sounds caused my heart to race.”
Shrutika explained, “As I tried to tell Arjun what was happening, one side of my face started drooping, and I couldn’t lift my left arm. These were classic symptoms of a heart attack, similar to a stroke or paralysis, which terrified us both.” Many social media users have since expressed agreement with Shrutika Arjun’s account.