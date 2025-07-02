scriptFormer Bigg Boss Contestant Shrutika Arjun Describes Near-Fatal Heart Attack | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Former Bigg Boss Contestant Shrutika Arjun Describes Near-Fatal Heart Attack

Bigg Boss contestant Shruti Arjun revealed that she nearly died after experiencing a drastic drop in blood pressure to 40, leading to severe breathing difficulties.

Jul 02, 2025 / 02:34 pm

Patrika Desk

Bigg Boss 18 Shrutika Arjun was about to die

Bigg Boss 18 Shrutika Arjun was about to die

Shrutika Arjun, a contestant on Bigg Boss 18, recently made a startling revelation about her health after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. She described her condition as extremely serious, stating that she nearly died and her family was distraught.

Shrutika Arjun’s Appearance on Bigg Boss 18

During an appearance on Paras Chhabra’s podcast, Shrutika shared that the adverse effects she experienced after the vaccine were far worse than any complications she faced during a normal delivery. She stated, “Five or six years ago, I was only 30 years old, and no one wants to die at 30. I also took the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Shrutika Arjun Bigg Boss 18

Shrutika Arjun’s Deteriorating Condition After Covid-19 Vaccine

Shrutika further explained, “My husband, Arjun, was with me all night, constantly checking my breathing. The next morning, when I tried to walk a short distance, I collapsed. My blood pressure was 40, which is extremely dangerous.”
Shrutika Arjun Bigg Boss 18

Family’s Distress at Shrutika’s Condition

Shrutika described her experience: “My eyes were closed, and I couldn’t open them. I could only hear the people around me crying and trying to help me. I was silently chanting ‘Om Namah Shivaya’. After regaining consciousness, 48 hours later, Arjun suggested we watch a movie. We chose ‘King Kong’, but the loud sounds caused my heart to race.”
Shrutika Arjun Bigg Boss 18

Symptoms Indicative of Heart Attack and Paralysis

Shrutika explained, “As I tried to tell Arjun what was happening, one side of my face started drooping, and I couldn’t lift my left arm. These were classic symptoms of a heart attack, similar to a stroke or paralysis, which terrified us both.” Many social media users have since expressed agreement with Shrutika Arjun’s account.

News / Entertainment / Former Bigg Boss Contestant Shrutika Arjun Describes Near-Fatal Heart Attack

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

ED Raids High-Profile Jaipur Hotel, Chhattisgarh Link Suspected

Special

ED Raids High-Profile Jaipur Hotel, Chhattisgarh Link Suspected

in 5 hours

Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Jaipur Bandikui link opens, Delhi now just 3 hours away

National News

Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Jaipur Bandikui link opens, Delhi now just 3 hours away

3 hours ago

Rajasthan Healthcare: Over 24,000 Medical Recruitments in 18 Months, 26,000 More in Process

Special

Rajasthan Healthcare: Over 24,000 Medical Recruitments in 18 Months, 26,000 More in Process

in 5 minutes

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

National News

Leaking Roof, Crumbling Walls in Dilapidated School Raise Safety Fears for Students

23 hours ago

Latest Entertainment

Former Bigg Boss Contestant Shrutika Arjun Describes Near-Fatal Heart Attack

Entertainment

Former Bigg Boss Contestant Shrutika Arjun Describes Near-Fatal Heart Attack

in 4 hours

India Reverses Ban on Pakistani Actors? Questions Raised

Entertainment

India Reverses Ban on Pakistani Actors? Questions Raised

3 minutes ago

Kajol's 'Maa' Fails Tuesday Test: Box Office Collection Slumps on Day 5

Entertainment

Kajol's 'Maa' Fails Tuesday Test: Box Office Collection Slumps on Day 5

14 minutes ago

Thammudu Trailer Released: Nithiin’s Action-Packed South Film Creates Buzz

Entertainment

Thammudu Trailer Released: Nithiin’s Action-Packed South Film Creates Buzz

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.