Former Bigg Boss Contestant Shrutika Arjun Describes Near-Fatal Heart Attack

Shrutika Arjun’s Appearance on Bigg Boss 18 During an appearance on Paras Chhabra’s podcast, Shrutika shared that the adverse effects she experienced after the vaccine were far worse than any complications she faced during a normal delivery. She stated, “Five or six years ago, I was only 30 years old, and no one wants to die at 30. I also took the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Shrutika Arjun's Deteriorating Condition After Covid-19 Vaccine Shrutika further explained, "My husband, Arjun, was with me all night, constantly checking my breathing. The next morning, when I tried to walk a short distance, I collapsed. My blood pressure was 40, which is extremely dangerous."

Family's Distress at Shrutika's Condition Shrutika described her experience: "My eyes were closed, and I couldn't open them. I could only hear the people around me crying and trying to help me. I was silently chanting 'Om Namah Shivaya'. After regaining consciousness, 48 hours later, Arjun suggested we watch a movie. We chose 'King Kong', but the loud sounds caused my heart to race."