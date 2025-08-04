Four Must-Watch Thriller and Suspense Films on OTT This Week

Thriller and Suspense: If you're in the mood for something new and exciting on OTT, we've got four films and series to make your weekend memorable. These include a mix of comedy, horror, romance, crime thrillers, suspense, and espionage dramas. So, without further ado, let's explore these films and series…
Kajol's much-discussed film 'Maa' is set to release on Netflix on 15 August. This film features horror sequences. Kajol and Ronit Roy star in the lead roles.
Jenna Ortega's horror series 'Wednesday' season two is releasing this week. This series offers a generous dose of horror and suspense. It will be released on 6 August and you can watch it on your weekend.
This espionage drama series starring Naveen Kasturia and Mouni Roy is releasing on Jio Hotstar on 8 August. Since the release of the trailer, fans have been eagerly anticipating it.
Pratik Gandhi's series is releasing on Netflix on 13 August. Pratik Gandhi and Sunny Hinduja star in the lead roles. 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' offers plenty of thrills and suspense.