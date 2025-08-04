4 August 2025,

Monday

Four Must-Watch Thriller and Suspense Films on OTT This Week

If you're looking for something beyond comedy, horror, and romance on OTT, we're going to tell you about some movies and series. Read the full article to know.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 04, 2025

थ्रिलर और सस्पेंस का जबरदस्त कॉम्बिनेशन, इस हफ्ते देखें ये 5 OTT फिल्में
Movies and Series on OTT (Image: Patrika)

Thriller and Suspense: If you're in the mood for something new and exciting on OTT, we've got four films and series to make your weekend memorable. These include a mix of comedy, horror, romance, crime thrillers, suspense, and espionage dramas. So, without further ado, let's explore these films and series…

Maa

Kajol's much-discussed film 'Maa' is set to release on Netflix on 15 August. This film features horror sequences. Kajol and Ronit Roy star in the lead roles.

Wednesday Season 2

Jenna Ortega's horror series 'Wednesday' season two is releasing this week. This series offers a generous dose of horror and suspense. It will be released on 6 August and you can watch it on your weekend.

Salakaar

This espionage drama series starring Naveen Kasturia and Mouni Roy is releasing on Jio Hotstar on 8 August. Since the release of the trailer, fans have been eagerly anticipating it.

Saare Jahan Se Accha

Pratik Gandhi's series is releasing on Netflix on 13 August. Pratik Gandhi and Sunny Hinduja star in the lead roles. 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' offers plenty of thrills and suspense.

Published on:

04 Aug 2025 03:57 pm

English News / Entertainment / Four Must-Watch Thriller and Suspense Films on OTT This Week
