scriptFour-Year Research Culminates in Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Reunion for Film on 'Father of Cinema' | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Four-Year Research Culminates in Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Reunion for Film on 'Father of Cinema'

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani: Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are collaborating again after 11 years. The film’s storyline has also been revealed.

May 15, 2025 / 03:33 pm

Patrika Desk

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani: Dadasaheb Phalke, the name itself is significant, yet sadly, his story has never been depicted in Hindi cinema with the due respect and detail it deserves. Now, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are set to rectify this, collaborating on a biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke.

Four Years in the Making

Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, Hindukush Bardwaj, and Avishkar Bardwaj, these four writers have been working on the script for the past four years. During this process, they have incorporated several rare and personal anecdotes by collaborating with Dadasaheb’s grandson, Chandrashekhar Shrikrishna Pusalkar.

Filming to Begin October 2025

Filming for this grand project will commence in October 2025. Aamir Khan will begin preparations for this project immediately after the release of his film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The film will also feature a significant role for AI-based VFX.

The Story of Dadasaheb Phalke

Los Angeles studios have begun digitally recreating the costumes, locations, and backdrops of that era. This story of Dadasaheb Phalke will not merely be a film; it will be a portrayal of struggle, indigenous consciousness, and the soul of art. This is the story of a man who started from scratch and laid the foundation for the world’s largest film industry.

The Aamir-Hirani Duo Ready to Create History Again

After delivering superhit films like ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘PK’, the duo of Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani is poised to create history once again. This time, the story will not only be entertaining but will also showcase the true legacy of cinema’s birth.

News / Entertainment / Four-Year Research Culminates in Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Reunion for Film on 'Father of Cinema'

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Is Keeping Wi-Fi On at Night Harmful to Your Health?

Health

Is Keeping Wi-Fi On at Night Harmful to Your Health?

in 5 hours

UPSC Releases 2026 Exam Calendar for Civil Services, NDA, and Other Exams

Education News

UPSC Releases 2026 Exam Calendar for Civil Services, NDA, and Other Exams

in 4 hours

Four-Year Research Culminates in Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Reunion for Film on 'Father of Cinema'

Entertainment

Four-Year Research Culminates in Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Reunion for Film on 'Father of Cinema'

in 4 hours

Sunita Ahuja's Shocking Statement Amidst Govinda Feud

Entertainment

Sunita Ahuja's Shocking Statement Amidst Govinda Feud

in 3 hours

Latest Entertainment

Sunita Ahuja's Shocking Statement Amidst Govinda Feud

Entertainment

Sunita Ahuja's Shocking Statement Amidst Govinda Feud

in 3 hours

Actor to Play Dadasaheb Phalke in SS Rajamouli’s ‘Made in India’

Entertainment

Actor to Play Dadasaheb Phalke in SS Rajamouli’s ‘Made in India’

in 2 hours

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ to Get Theatrical Release After Court Ruling

Entertainment

‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ to Get Theatrical Release After Court Ruling

1 hour ago

Raid 2: Despite Day 14 Box Office Dip, Film Achieves Major Milestone

Entertainment

Raid 2: Despite Day 14 Box Office Dip, Film Achieves Major Milestone

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.