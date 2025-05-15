Four-Year Research Culminates in Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani Reunion for Film on 'Father of Cinema'

Four Years in the Making Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, Hindukush Bardwaj, and Avishkar Bardwaj, these four writers have been working on the script for the past four years. During this process, they have incorporated several rare and personal anecdotes by collaborating with Dadasaheb’s grandson, Chandrashekhar Shrikrishna Pusalkar.

Filming to Begin October 2025 Filming for this grand project will commence in October 2025. Aamir Khan will begin preparations for this project immediately after the release of his film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The film will also feature a significant role for AI-based VFX.

The Story of Dadasaheb Phalke Los Angeles studios have begun digitally recreating the costumes, locations, and backdrops of that era. This story of Dadasaheb Phalke will not merely be a film; it will be a portrayal of struggle, indigenous consciousness, and the soul of art. This is the story of a man who started from scratch and laid the foundation for the world’s largest film industry.