Fraud at Acting School of Veteran Trainer Kishor Namit Kapoor

Fraud News: A shocking incident has come to light from the entertainment world. A fraud of ₹43 lakh has been reported at the Andheri (West) based acting school of renowned acting teacher Kishor Namit Kapoor.
Reports suggest that this money was embezzled by the school's accountant and manager, Praveen Shrivastava, who is now absconding.
Kishor Namit Kapoor has filed a complaint with the Versova police station. He stated that Praveen had withdrawn this amount from his and the school's bank accounts. The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
It is noteworthy that Kishor Namit Kapoor is the same trainer who has taught acting to stars like Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Allu Arjun.
70-year-old Kapoor has been residing with his family in Yugdharm Tower, Malad West, for the past 25 years. He established the Kishor Namit Kapoor Acting Institute in Andheri, where 35-40 students across four batches learn acting and dance.
Praveen Shrivastava was entrusted with the responsibility of the institute's finances since 2016. Initially, his work was satisfactory, but Kapoor became suspicious in 2023 when a new batch started without any advertising. Investigations revealed that Praveen had not paid the advertising agencies.
An internal investigation at the institute revealed that Praveen had deleted all financial files from the computer. Examination of bank accounts showed that he had transferred money not only from the institute's account but also from Kapoor's and his wife's personal accounts. According to Kapoor, Praveen concealed all financial transactions, destroyed documents, and has been missing without notice since September 2023.
Kishor Namit Kapoor filed a complaint at the Versova police station, following which the police registered a case of fraud (FIR). Accused Praveen Shrivastava has been charged under sections 406, 408, and 420 of the IPC for fraud and breach of trust. The police are searching for the accused and are also investigating their bank accounts.