From Copywriter to ₹600 Crore Blockbuster Hero: Ranveer Singh's Rise

Today, Ranveer Singh is a superstar, living a luxurious life. Read about his story.

Jun 22, 2025 / 05:34 pm

Patrika Desk

600 करोड़ की ब्लॉकबस्टर देने वाला ये हीरो कभी करता था कॉपी राइटिंग, अब है बॉलीवुड का चमकता सितारा

Ranveer Singh( social media)

Bollywood’s film industry, when it gives, it gives wholeheartedly. Before arriving here, many stars worked various jobs and earned very little. But as soon as they got a break in Bollywood, their lives changed completely. They not only achieved fame but also amassed great wealth. Today, Ranveer Singh is a superstar, living a luxurious life.

Ranveer Singh Said – This Was His Backup Plan

However, there was a time when he was looking for work in films and used to work as a copywriter. In an interview, Ranveer shared that before entering Bollywood, he worked as a copywriter in an advertising agency. Copywriting was his backup career, if acting didn’t work out. Ranveer Singh started his film career in 2010 with ‘Band Baaja Baaraat’. This film, made on a budget of ₹13 crore, earned ₹30 crore. This film gave Ranveer recognition, and he then delivered many hit films one after another in Bollywood.

Ranveer is Now Bollywood’s Shining Star

Ranveer has done many excellent films in his career, including ‘Gunday’, ‘Gully Boy’, ‘Simmba’, ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Ram-Leela’, and ‘Bajirao Mastani’. Among these, ‘Padmaavat’ proved to be the biggest blockbuster film of his career. In this film, he played a negative role and surprised everyone with his acting. This film earned over ₹300 crore in India and over ₹585 crore worldwide. Today, Ranveer Singh’s name is included among Bollywood’s top superstars.

Latest Entertainment

