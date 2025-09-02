Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

From Horror to Laughter: Five Must-Watch OTT Movies This Week

The first week of September is a boon for OTT lovers. Between 1st and 7th September, several platforms are releasing one exciting crime thriller, suspense drama, and excellent film after another. Read the story to know.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 02, 2025

हॉरर से हंसी तक... OTT पर इस हफ्ते देखें ये 5 फिल्में, मिलेगा एंटरटेनमेंट का डबल डोज
OTT Series (Image: X)

OTT: This week promises a spectacular burst of entertainment on OTT platforms. Whether you're a fan of spine-chilling horror or side-splitting comedy, there's something for you. Five films are set to release this week, offering a double dose of entertainment. These films blend fear, suspense, laughter, and thrills. So, get ready for a fantastic weekend of entertainment, ranging from horror to humour.

Inspector Zende

Manoj Bajpayee is back to enthral audiences with his powerful acting. ‘Inspector Zende’ is a Hindi comedy-thriller where Bajpayee plays Inspector Madhukar Zende. His character is inspired by the infamous serial killer, Charles Sobhraj.

Wednesday Season 2

After creating a sensation on Netflix in 2022, Wednesday is back with Season 2. After the first four episodes, the next four episodes (5 to 8) are releasing on September 3. Once again, Jenna Ortega will take you into the mysterious world of Nevermore Academy as Wednesday Addams.

Maalik

If you missed Rajkummar Rao’s film Maalik in theatres, you now have the chance to watch it online. Directed by Pulkit, this action thriller also stars Prosenjit Chatterjee and Manushi Chhillar. The film will stream on Prime Video from September 5.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

For those who love romance, the film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, based on a story by Ruskin Bond, is coming soon. Vikrant Massey plays the role of a musician, while Shanaya Kapoor makes her acting debut as a theatre artist. The film will stream on ZEE5 from September 5.

Ghaati

Telugu superstar Anushka Shetty stars in Ghaati, an action-crime drama. The film revolves around a woman who unknowingly becomes part of a drug trafficking racket. It will be available to watch on Prime Video from September 5.

Published on:

02 Sept 2025 01:07 pm

English News / Entertainment / From Horror to Laughter: Five Must-Watch OTT Movies This Week
