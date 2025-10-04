From Mumbai Driver to South Cinema Superstar: The Inspiring Journey of Rishabh Shetty

During his initial struggles in Mumbai, he also worked as a driver to earn his livelihood. It is worth mentioning that the film 'Kantara', released in 2022, proved to be a turning point in his career. This film not only became a hit but also took South cinema to a global stage. 'Kantara' earned him the National Award for Best Actor and established him as a skilled and talented artist in the industry. The film's story gave the audience a chance to get lost in the world of religion and mythology.