From Mumbai Driver to South Cinema Superstar: The Inspiring Journey of Rishabh Shetty

Rishabh Shetty (Image: X)
Rishabh Shetty: Actor and director Rishabh Shetty is currently winning hearts with his film 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. Today, he is a shining star of South cinema, but there was a time when his life was completely different. He took steps towards his big dreams while eating Vada Pav on the streets of Mumbai and driving a producer's car.
Actually, Rishabh Shetty stepped into the world of acting in 2012 with the film 'Tughlaq'. His negative role in the film caught people's attention. After this, he was seen in films like 'Lucia' and 'Ulidavaru Kandanthe', but his dream was even bigger. While working as an office boy in Mumbai, he dreamt of achieving something significant. Worshipping cinema like a god, he laid the foundation of his art.
During his initial struggles in Mumbai, he also worked as a driver to earn his livelihood. It is worth mentioning that the film 'Kantara', released in 2022, proved to be a turning point in his career. This film not only became a hit but also took South cinema to a global stage. 'Kantara' earned him the National Award for Best Actor and established him as a skilled and talented artist in the industry. The film's story gave the audience a chance to get lost in the world of religion and mythology.
Not only this, Rishabh shared his old memories of Mumbai. He recalled how he worked as an office boy in a production company in Andheri West in 2008 and drove the producer's car. He used to dream of films while eating Vada Pav, and today that dream has turned into reality.
Today, Rishabh Shetty is a successful actor and director whose films are creating a stir at the box office. His story is an inspiration to all those who are struggling to achieve their dreams. Rishabh Shetty has proved that if you have passion and are ready to work hard, no difficulty can stop you from reaching your goal.
