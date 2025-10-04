Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Entertainment

From Mumbai Driver to South Cinema Superstar: The Inspiring Journey of Rishabh Shetty

Once, he used to make a living driving on the streets of Mumbai, and sometimes he would fill his stomach by eating vada pav by the roadside, and today that same person has become a superstar of South cinema. Read the full story to know in detail.

2 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 04, 2025

कभी की ड्राइवरी तो कभी सड़क किनारे वड़ा पाव खाकर गुजारी जिंदगी, और आज ये शख्स है साउथ सिनेमा का सुपरस्टार

Rishabh Shetty (Image: X)

Rishabh Shetty: Actor and director Rishabh Shetty is currently winning hearts with his film 'Kantara: Chapter 1'. Today, he is a shining star of South cinema, but there was a time when his life was completely different. He took steps towards his big dreams while eating Vada Pav on the streets of Mumbai and driving a producer's car.

Once a Driver, Lived Life Eating Vada Pav by the Roadside

Actually, Rishabh Shetty stepped into the world of acting in 2012 with the film 'Tughlaq'. His negative role in the film caught people's attention. After this, he was seen in films like 'Lucia' and 'Ulidavaru Kandanthe', but his dream was even bigger. While working as an office boy in Mumbai, he dreamt of achieving something significant. Worshipping cinema like a god, he laid the foundation of his art.

The Period of Struggle

During his initial struggles in Mumbai, he also worked as a driver to earn his livelihood. It is worth mentioning that the film 'Kantara', released in 2022, proved to be a turning point in his career. This film not only became a hit but also took South cinema to a global stage. 'Kantara' earned him the National Award for Best Actor and established him as a skilled and talented artist in the industry. The film's story gave the audience a chance to get lost in the world of religion and mythology.

Successful Actor and Director

Not only this, Rishabh shared his old memories of Mumbai. He recalled how he worked as an office boy in a production company in Andheri West in 2008 and drove the producer's car. He used to dream of films while eating Vada Pav, and today that dream has turned into reality.

Today, Rishabh Shetty is a successful actor and director whose films are creating a stir at the box office. His story is an inspiration to all those who are struggling to achieve their dreams. Rishabh Shetty has proved that if you have passion and are ready to work hard, no difficulty can stop you from reaching your goal.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

04 Oct 2025 05:00 pm

English News / Entertainment / From Mumbai Driver to South Cinema Superstar: The Inspiring Journey of Rishabh Shetty

Big News

View All

Entertainment

Trending

Ranveer Singh Reacts to Pankaj Tripathi’s New Look

कालीन भैया का नया अवतार देखकर रणवीर सिंह का फनी कमेंट, कहा - हम सुधर गए और तो आप बिगड़ गए...
Bollywood

Driver and Petrol Pump Employee Conspire to Defraud Farhan Akhtar’s Mother of Rs 12 Lakh

Farhan Akhtar mother Honey Irani was duped
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Engaged, Wedding Expected in 2026

Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna are engaged
Tollywood

Zubeen Garg death: Not due to scuba diving, police arrest his manager and festival organiser

Zubeen Garg autopsy report
Entertainment

Athiran: House Full of Corpses, a Lone Girl, and a Terrifying Mystery! The Climax of This Film Will Leave You Shivering

लाशों से भरा घर, अकेली लड़की और खौफनाक रहस्य! क्लाइमैक्स देख कांप उठेंगे
Entertainment
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.