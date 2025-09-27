Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan Unmasks a ‘Hypocritical’ Character on Weekend Ka Vaar, Slams Amaal Malik

In the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 19, Gauahar Khan's fierce avatar was witnessed. First, she gave Awez an ultimatum, and then she took Amal Malik to task.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 27, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Updates
Gauahar Khan (Image: Colors TV)

Gauahar Khan is set to reprimand everyone in the reality show Bigg Boss 19. This time, the winner of 'Bigg Boss 7' and actress Gauahar Khan will be seen in the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode. In the show, she will interact with her brother-in-law Awez Darbar and contestant Amaal Mallik, and will be seen holding a mirror up to them.

I can only help you if…

In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, host Salman Khan can be heard telling Awez, "I can only help you if you help yourself. Just as you didn't say anything about your issues all week. You didn't say anything about your problems all week, so I won't say anything either."

After this, Gauahar comes on stage and asks Awez, "If you don't fight for yourself, who will fight your battle?"

Gauahar said, "What is happening here, Awez. If you don't fight your own battles, who will? You are completely silent where you actually need to speak. If you have lost, then you have no further chance in this show."

Amaal's true colours exposed

Gauahar also spoke to Amaal, who is often seen targeting Awez on the show. Gauahar tells Amaal, "Amaal, the character you are portraying is very two-faced, and you don't belong to anyone."

Amaal and Tanya's clash

Earlier, another video had surfaced in which Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal had a heated argument. After that, Tanya started crying. However, Amaal Mallik was seen consoling her by hugging her after the fight. It is worth noting that people are seeing both of them as a couple in the show.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bigg Boss

Published on:

27 Sept 2025 04:39 pm

English News / Entertainment / Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan Unmasks a ‘Hypocritical’ Character on Weekend Ka Vaar, Slams Amaal Malik
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.