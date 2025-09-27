Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan Unmasks a ‘Hypocritical’ Character on Weekend Ka Vaar, Slams Amaal Malik

Gauahar Khan is set to reprimand everyone in the reality show Bigg Boss 19. This time, the winner of 'Bigg Boss 7' and actress Gauahar Khan will be seen in the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode. In the show, she will interact with her brother-in-law Awez Darbar and contestant Amaal Mallik, and will be seen holding a mirror up to them.
In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, host Salman Khan can be heard telling Awez, "I can only help you if you help yourself. Just as you didn't say anything about your issues all week. You didn't say anything about your problems all week, so I won't say anything either."
After this, Gauahar comes on stage and asks Awez, "If you don't fight for yourself, who will fight your battle?"
Gauahar said, "What is happening here, Awez. If you don't fight your own battles, who will? You are completely silent where you actually need to speak. If you have lost, then you have no further chance in this show."
Gauahar also spoke to Amaal, who is often seen targeting Awez on the show. Gauahar tells Amaal, "Amaal, the character you are portraying is very two-faced, and you don't belong to anyone."
Earlier, another video had surfaced in which Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal had a heated argument. After that, Tanya started crying. However, Amaal Mallik was seen consoling her by hugging her after the fight. It is worth noting that people are seeing both of them as a couple in the show.