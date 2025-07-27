27 July 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Gaurav and Nirbhay Wadhwa's Father Passes Away

The father of famous actors Gaurav Wadhwa and Nirbhay Wadhwa has passed away. Both brothers have achieved considerable fame through their work in various television shows.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 27, 2025

Tv Actor Gaurav and Nirbhay Wadhwa
Image Source: Patrika

Wadhwa's Father Passed Away: Sad news has emerged from the entertainment industry. Sandeep Wadhwa, the father of well-known television actors Nirbhay and Gaurav Wadhwa, has passed away. Both brothers are deeply grieved by their father's demise. Following the news, fans took to social media to offer their condolences, while friends have also shown their support during this difficult time.

Passing of Wadhwa's Father

Both brothers are prominent faces on Indian television. The brothers shared the news of their father's passing via Instagram posts. Following the announcement, many expressed their sympathy. Gaurav Wadhwa subsequently thanked fans for their prayers in his post.

Gaurav Wadhwa Shares the News

Gaurav Wadhwa announced his father's passing, writing: “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of my beloved father, Sandeep Kumar Wadhwa. His memories will forever remain in our hearts. Thank you for your prayers.” Gaurav Wadhwa's Instagram story was also shared on actor Nirbhay Wadhwa's social media handle.

Both Brothers are Famous Television Actors

Gaurav Wadhwa and Nirbhay Wadhwa are both from Jaipur, Rajasthan. Gaurav began his television career with ‘Fear Files’. He has also appeared in ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Thapaki Pyar Ki’, ‘Shiv Shakti’, and ‘Jamai Raja’.

Nirbhay's Film Work

Nirbhay Wadhwa began his career in 2013, playing the role of Dusshasana in the serial ‘Mahabharat’. He gained significant recognition for his portrayal of Hanuman in ‘Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman’ and ‘Shrimad Ramayan’. He has also played roles such as Kalasura in ‘Qayamat Ki Raat’ and Mahishasura in ‘Vighnaharta Ganesha’. Nirbhay has also acted in historical dramas like ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap’ and had a small role in the Bollywood film ‘Main Aur Mr. Right’ (2014).

Share the news:

Published on:

27 Jul 2025 10:48 am

English News / Entertainment / Gaurav and Nirbhay Wadhwa's Father Passes Away
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.