Gaurav and Nirbhay Wadhwa's Father Passes Away

Wadhwa's Father Passed Away: Sad news has emerged from the entertainment industry. Sandeep Wadhwa, the father of well-known television actors Nirbhay and Gaurav Wadhwa, has passed away. Both brothers are deeply grieved by their father's demise. Following the news, fans took to social media to offer their condolences, while friends have also shown their support during this difficult time.
Both brothers are prominent faces on Indian television. The brothers shared the news of their father's passing via Instagram posts. Following the announcement, many expressed their sympathy. Gaurav Wadhwa subsequently thanked fans for their prayers in his post.
Gaurav Wadhwa announced his father's passing, writing: “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of my beloved father, Sandeep Kumar Wadhwa. His memories will forever remain in our hearts. Thank you for your prayers.” Gaurav Wadhwa's Instagram story was also shared on actor Nirbhay Wadhwa's social media handle.
Gaurav Wadhwa and Nirbhay Wadhwa are both from Jaipur, Rajasthan. Gaurav began his television career with ‘Fear Files’. He has also appeared in ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’, ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Thapaki Pyar Ki’, ‘Shiv Shakti’, and ‘Jamai Raja’.
Nirbhay Wadhwa began his career in 2013, playing the role of Dusshasana in the serial ‘Mahabharat’. He gained significant recognition for his portrayal of Hanuman in ‘Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman’ and ‘Shrimad Ramayan’. He has also played roles such as Kalasura in ‘Qayamat Ki Raat’ and Mahishasura in ‘Vighnaharta Ganesha’. Nirbhay has also acted in historical dramas like ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap’ and had a small role in the Bollywood film ‘Main Aur Mr. Right’ (2014).