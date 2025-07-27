Gaurav and Nirbhay Wadhwa's Father Passes Away

Nirbhay Wadhwa began his career in 2013, playing the role of Dusshasana in the serial ‘Mahabharat’. He gained significant recognition for his portrayal of Hanuman in ‘Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman’ and ‘Shrimad Ramayan’. He has also played roles such as Kalasura in ‘Qayamat Ki Raat’ and Mahishasura in ‘Vighnaharta Ganesha’. Nirbhay has also acted in historical dramas like ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap’ and had a small role in the Bollywood film ‘Main Aur Mr. Right’ (2014).