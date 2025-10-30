Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Gauri Khan's Restaurant Menu Sparks Outrage: Lamb Chops at ₹3700, Momos at ₹1500, and Veg Rolls Leave Diners Stunned

Gauri Khan also runs her own restaurant in Mumbai, the menu of which is going viral. Everyone is surprised after seeing it. Let's find out the price of each dish...

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 30, 2025

Gauri Khan Restaurant Torii mumbai

Gauri Khan Restaurant Menu (Image: Patrika)

Gauri Khan Restaurant Menu: Shah Rukh Khan and his family are often in the headlines. Recently, his son Aryan started his career as a director, while his wife is already a successful businesswoman and also opened her restaurant in Mumbai some time ago. Now its menu is going viral. It is also famous for its uniquely named dishes. The price of lamb chops is ₹3700. Meanwhile, 8 pieces of momos are available for ₹1500.

Gauri Khan's Restaurant Menu Revealed

Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, is a well-known interior designer. Along with this, she also produces her husband Shah Rukh Khan's films. She is also the owner of a restaurant named Torii, which is a Pan-Asian restaurant. It serves food that is famous internationally. This includes everything from pakoras and salads to seafood. The price of Torii Veg Gyoza, also known as Japanese momos, is ₹1500, and the price of steam rice rolls is ₹950.

Torii Restaurant Serves International Cuisine

Dishes like Summer Vegetable Noodles and Truffle Edamame are priced at ₹950. Salads start from ₹500. Among these, the most famous dish is said to be 'Sashimi Salad', prepared with salmon and tuna fish, costing approximately ₹1100. Enoki Mushroom Tempura is available for ₹600, and a dish made from lotus root costs ₹750. The most expensive dishes, Yakiniku NZ Lamb Chop and Miso Black Cod, can be enjoyed for ₹3800 and ₹4700 respectively.

Torii Faced Allegations of Serving Fake Paneer

It is worth noting that Gauri Khan's Torii restaurant has also faced controversies. A content creator had accused the restaurant of serving fake paneer. Despite this, people highly appreciate the food at Gauri Khan's restaurant, and celebrities also frequent it.

Published on:

30 Oct 2025 03:25 pm

