Entertainment

Giorgio Armani Passes Away: Celebrities Pay Tribute

Fashion icon and founder of the Armani brand, Giorgio Armani, has passed away at the age of 91.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 05, 2025

सेलिब्रिटीज के फेवरेट Giorgio Armani का निधन, इन Celebs ने दिया सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रिब्यूट
Giorgio Armani (Image: X)

Giorgio Armani Passes Away: Renowned Italian fashion designer and billionaire owner of the Armani brand, Giorgio Armani, passed away at the age of 91. His death has sent shockwaves through the fashion industry. He was known as the father of Italian fashion style. Armani reimagined suits for modern men and women, revolutionising fashion.

The Armani Fashion Company

Armani began as a fashion company but gradually expanded into music, sports, and even luxury hotels. Armani was a successful businessman whose company generated over £2 billion in annual revenue. Giorgio Armani was a leading ready-to-wear fashion designer in Milan and revolutionised fashion with his unstructured look. His fashion house announced his passing, stating that Giorgio Armani died at home.

Celebrities Pay Tribute on Social Media

Following the news of his passing online, celebrities worldwide paid tribute to Giorgio Armani on their social media platforms. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor expressed her grief over the death of the fashion icon. Footballer Alexandre Pato wrote, "No! So sad. Rest in peace." Sonam Khan also posted on Instagram: "RIP…sir End of an era." The actress paid tribute to Giorgio Armani through this emotional post.

Armani Brand's Social Media

According to the Armani brand's X account, Giorgio Armani launched his company in Milan on 24 July 1975. He built his global reputation through hard work and forward thinking. His vision, craftsmanship, and balanced approach revolutionised fashion, marking the beginning of a new era. Armani laid the foundation for a style of fashion that transcends the present. The fashion world has suffered an irreplaceable loss with the passing of Giorgio Armani. His talent, foresight, and hard work will always be remembered.

Related Topics

Entertainment

Updated on:

05 Sept 2025 04:12 pm

Published on:

05 Sept 2025 04:11 pm

English News / Entertainment / Giorgio Armani Passes Away: Celebrities Pay Tribute
