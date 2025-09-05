Giorgio Armani Passes Away: Celebrities Pay Tribute

According to the Armani brand's X account, Giorgio Armani launched his company in Milan on 24 July 1975. He built his global reputation through hard work and forward thinking. His vision, craftsmanship, and balanced approach revolutionised fashion, marking the beginning of a new era. Armani laid the foundation for a style of fashion that transcends the present. The fashion world has suffered an irreplaceable loss with the passing of Giorgio Armani. His talent, foresight, and hard work will always be remembered.