Govinda Reveals New Look, Announces Upcoming Film in Shared Video

Govinda Announces New Movie: Actor Govinda is all set for a comeback on the big screen. His new look has been viral for quite some time. Fans were delighted to see their favourite actor’s look, and meanwhile, Govinda has announced his new film.
Govinda Announces His New Film
Govinda has been in the headlines for quite some time now due to his ongoing divorce proceedings with his wife, Sunita Ahuja. In several interviews, his wife also spoke about Govinda’s career. Meanwhile, Govinda shared a video on the social media platform Instagram, giving information about his upcoming film. In the video shared by Govinda, he is seen dancing in jeans and a shirt.
Govinda Reveals Film’s Title in Caption
In the video, Govinda throws a red cap in the air, catches it on his head, and dances. He also displays great expressions on his face. In the video’s caption, Govinda wrote, “Practicing for my upcoming film ‘Duniyadari’.”
Fans React to Govinda’s Post
Further details about Govinda’s new film are yet to be revealed. Fans will have to wait a little longer to know about the heroine, the release date, and the storyline. However, it will be interesting to see what Govinda brings new to the table in his film. Many users are commenting on Govinda’s video. One user wrote, “Let’s get ready.” Another user wrote, “Boss, your flexibility is still the same.”
Govinda Claimed to be Approached for ‘Avatar’
Earlier, Govinda claimed that Hollywood director James Cameron had contacted him for the film ‘Avatar’. He also mentioned that the director had offered him a hefty fee. However, he rejected the director’s offer. Now, regarding this, Govinda’s wife Sunita spoke on Urfi Javed’s YouTube channel and said that she has no information about it. Govinda was last seen in the 2019 film ‘Rangeela Raja’, which also starred Shakti Kapoor, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Prem Chopra.