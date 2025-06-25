scriptGovinda Reveals New Look, Announces Upcoming Film in Shared Video | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Govinda Reveals New Look, Announces Upcoming Film in Shared Video

Actor Govinda is soon to be seen in a new film. He himself shared a post revealing the movie’s name.

Jun 25, 2025 / 01:51 pm

Patrika Desk

Govinda New Movie announced

Govinda New Movie announced

Govinda Announces New Movie: Actor Govinda is all set for a comeback on the big screen. His new look has been viral for quite some time. Fans were delighted to see their favourite actor’s look, and meanwhile, Govinda has announced his new film.

Govinda Announces His New Film

Govinda has been in the headlines for quite some time now due to his ongoing divorce proceedings with his wife, Sunita Ahuja. In several interviews, his wife also spoke about Govinda’s career. Meanwhile, Govinda shared a video on the social media platform Instagram, giving information about his upcoming film. In the video shared by Govinda, he is seen dancing in jeans and a shirt.
Govinda New Movies

Govinda Reveals Film’s Title in Caption

In the video, Govinda throws a red cap in the air, catches it on his head, and dances. He also displays great expressions on his face. In the video’s caption, Govinda wrote, “Practicing for my upcoming film ‘Duniyadari’.”
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1)

Fans React to Govinda’s Post

Further details about Govinda’s new film are yet to be revealed. Fans will have to wait a little longer to know about the heroine, the release date, and the storyline. However, it will be interesting to see what Govinda brings new to the table in his film. Many users are commenting on Govinda’s video. One user wrote, “Let’s get ready.” Another user wrote, “Boss, your flexibility is still the same.”
Govinda New Movies

Govinda Claimed to be Approached for ‘Avatar’

Earlier, Govinda claimed that Hollywood director James Cameron had contacted him for the film ‘Avatar’. He also mentioned that the director had offered him a hefty fee. However, he rejected the director’s offer. Now, regarding this, Govinda’s wife Sunita spoke on Urfi Javed’s YouTube channel and said that she has no information about it. Govinda was last seen in the 2019 film ‘Rangeela Raja’, which also starred Shakti Kapoor, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Prem Chopra.

News / Entertainment / Govinda Reveals New Look, Announces Upcoming Film in Shared Video

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

BJP Observes ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ on 50th Anniversary of Emergency declaration

National News

BJP Observes ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ on 50th Anniversary of Emergency declaration

in 5 hours

Rajasthan Private Hospitals Set Own Rules for RGHS Patients

Jaipur

Rajasthan Private Hospitals Set Own Rules for RGHS Patients

17 minutes ago

Iran, Iraq Reopen Airspace After Ceasefire; Flights Resume in West Asia

World

Iran, Iraq Reopen Airspace After Ceasefire; Flights Resume in West Asia

in 17 minutes

IND vs ENG: Five Costly Errors Sink India in Headingley Defeat

Cricket News

IND vs ENG: Five Costly Errors Sink India in Headingley Defeat

5 minutes ago

Latest Entertainment

Sana Khan's Emotional Farewell: Tears Flow at Mother's Passing

Entertainment

Sana Khan's Emotional Farewell: Tears Flow at Mother's Passing

in 3 hours

Karisma’s Birthday Special: ‘Raja Hindustani’ Was Offered to Aishwarya Rai Before Karisma Kapoor

Entertainment

Karisma’s Birthday Special: ‘Raja Hindustani’ Was Offered to Aishwarya Rai Before Karisma Kapoor

in 2 hours

Indian Munda Makes Waves in Canada, University Launches Course on Diljit Dosanjh

World

Indian Munda Makes Waves in Canada, University Launches Course on Diljit Dosanjh

in 39 minutes

India's First AI-Powered Web Series 'Kaal Nagari' Promises Thrills and Entertainment

Entertainment

India's First AI-Powered Web Series 'Kaal Nagari' Promises Thrills and Entertainment

16 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.