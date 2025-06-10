Gurpanth Maan, Gurdas Maan's Brother, Passes Away

Gurdas Maan younger brother Gurpanth Maan Passes Away
Sad news has emerged from the home of famous Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan. His younger brother, Gurpanth Maan has passed away at the age of 68. Gurpanth Maan had been battling kidney disease for some time. He was admitted to the hospital and had been discharged only a few days prior.
Passing of Gurdas Maan’s younger brother, Gurpanth Maan
Gurpanth Maan’s health suddenly deteriorated on Monday. He was rushed to Fortis Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. His last rites will be performed in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Gurpanth Maan lived with his wife in Giddarbaha, Muktsar Sahib. He was a highly respected figure in the area, and his passing is a significant loss to the community. His death has sent a wave of grief through the Punjabi music and film industry, given his connection to Gurdas Maan, and his fans are deeply saddened.
Gurpanth Maan’s funeral to be held on 10 June
Gurpanth Maan worked as a farmer and commission agent. Gurmeet Maan, a lawyer and family member, stated that Gurpanth Ji had been showing signs of improvement in recent days but his sudden deterioration led to his demise. Gurdas Maan, the middle sibling of three, is currently grieving and maintaining distance from the media.
Gurdas Maan is a famous Punjabi singer
Gurdas Maan is one of the most celebrated Punjabi singers. He has given the music industry a new identity and is considered one of its most popular singers. His 1980 song, ‘Dil Da Mamla Hai’, catapulted him to stardom. His albums, including Punjab, Boot Polishan, and Heer, gained him international recognition. His acting roles in films like Waris, Shaheed-e-Mohabbat Boota Singh, and Desh Hoyea Pardes also impressed audiences.