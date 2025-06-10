scriptGurpanth Maan, Gurdas Maan's Brother, Passes Away | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Gurpanth Maan, Gurdas Maan's Brother, Passes Away

Renowned Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan is heartbroken by the demise of his younger brother, Gurpanth Maan.

MumbaiJun 10, 2025 / 08:50 am

Patrika Desk

Gurdas Maan younger brother Gurpanth Maan Passes Away

Gurdas Maan younger brother Gurpanth Maan Passes Away

Sad news has emerged from the home of famous Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan. His younger brother, Gurpanth Maan has passed away at the age of 68. Gurpanth Maan had been battling kidney disease for some time. He was admitted to the hospital and had been discharged only a few days prior.

Passing of Gurdas Maan’s younger brother, Gurpanth Maan

Gurpanth Maan’s health suddenly deteriorated on Monday. He was rushed to Fortis Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. His last rites will be performed in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Gurpanth Maan lived with his wife in Giddarbaha, Muktsar Sahib. He was a highly respected figure in the area, and his passing is a significant loss to the community. His death has sent a wave of grief through the Punjabi music and film industry, given his connection to Gurdas Maan, and his fans are deeply saddened.

Gurpanth Maan’s funeral to be held on 10 June

Gurpanth Maan worked as a farmer and commission agent. Gurmeet Maan, a lawyer and family member, stated that Gurpanth Ji had been showing signs of improvement in recent days but his sudden deterioration led to his demise. Gurdas Maan, the middle sibling of three, is currently grieving and maintaining distance from the media.
Gurdas Maans brother Gurpanth Maan Passed Away

Gurdas Maan is a famous Punjabi singer

Gurdas Maan is one of the most celebrated Punjabi singers. He has given the music industry a new identity and is considered one of its most popular singers. His 1980 song, ‘Dil Da Mamla Hai’, catapulted him to stardom. His albums, including Punjab, Boot Polishan, and Heer, gained him international recognition. His acting roles in films like Waris, Shaheed-e-Mohabbat Boota Singh, and Desh Hoyea Pardes also impressed audiences.

News / Entertainment / Gurpanth Maan, Gurdas Maan's Brother, Passes Away

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

DGMO Rajiv Ghai Promoted After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Success

National News

DGMO Rajiv Ghai Promoted After ‘Operation Sindoor’ Success

in 5 hours

Honeymoon Murder Plot Revealed After 17 Days: Indore Conspiracy, Shillong Execution

National News

Honeymoon Murder Plot Revealed After 17 Days: Indore Conspiracy, Shillong Execution

in 5 hours

Gurpanth Maan, Gurdas Maan's Brother, Passes Away

Entertainment

Gurpanth Maan, Gurdas Maan's Brother, Passes Away

in 5 hours

China's Impact: Soaring Donkey Prices Cripple Pakistan's Poor

World

China's Impact: Soaring Donkey Prices Cripple Pakistan's Poor

14 hours ago

Latest Entertainment

Gurpanth Maan, Gurdas Maan's Brother, Passes Away

Entertainment

Gurpanth Maan, Gurdas Maan's Brother, Passes Away

in 5 hours

Dhanashree Verma’s Post-Divorce Transformation

Entertainment

Dhanashree Verma’s Post-Divorce Transformation

12 hours ago

Navjot Singh Sidhu Returns to The Kapil Sharma Show After Six Years; Archana Puran Singh’s Future Uncertain

Entertainment

Navjot Singh Sidhu Returns to The Kapil Sharma Show After Six Years; Archana Puran Singh’s Future Uncertain

13 hours ago

Filmmaker Partho Ghosh Dies of Heart Attack

Entertainment

Filmmaker Partho Ghosh Dies of Heart Attack

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.