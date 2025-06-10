Gurpanth Maan, Gurdas Maan's Brother, Passes Away

Passing of Gurdas Maan’s younger brother, Gurpanth Maan Gurpanth Maan’s health suddenly deteriorated on Monday. He was rushed to Fortis Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. His last rites will be performed in Chandigarh on Tuesday. Gurpanth Maan lived with his wife in Giddarbaha, Muktsar Sahib. He was a highly respected figure in the area, and his passing is a significant loss to the community. His death has sent a wave of grief through the Punjabi music and film industry, given his connection to Gurdas Maan, and his fans are deeply saddened.

Gurpanth Maan’s funeral to be held on 10 June Gurpanth Maan worked as a farmer and commission agent. Gurmeet Maan, a lawyer and family member, stated that Gurpanth Ji had been showing signs of improvement in recent days but his sudden deterioration led to his demise. Gurdas Maan, the middle sibling of three, is currently grieving and maintaining distance from the media.