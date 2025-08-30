Guru Randhawa Breaks Silence on 'Azul' Song Controversy

Guru Randhawa: Famous singer Guru Randhawa is currently embroiled in controversy. His two songs, ‘Azul’ and ‘Sirra’, have sparked back-to-back disputes. While ‘Azul’ is facing accusations of damaging the image of schoolgirls, ‘Sirra’ has caused an uproar over its alleged depiction of giving drugs to newborns. Both songs are generating significant discussion on social media, with many accusing Guru Randhawa of creating insensitive songs and demanding a boycott.
In ‘Azul’, Guru Randhawa portrays a photography teacher who objectifies a student. The song is not only accused of damaging the image of schoolgirls but also of misrepresenting the student-teacher relationship. Meanwhile, a Ludhiana resident has filed a complaint against Guru Randhawa's song ‘Sirra’, accusing the singer of promoting drug use.
Guru Randhawa has received a summons from the Ludhiana court, ordering him or his lawyer to appear in court. Amidst the controversies, Guru Randhawa broke his silence on the ‘Azul’ controversy. He shared two photos on Instagram, delivering a sharp retort to his critics.
On Friday, Guru Randhawa shared a screenshot of ‘Azul’s’ analytics on his Instagram story. The photo showed the song trending with over 107,200 views in an hour and over 27,000 searches on YouTube. Guru wrote, “Azul is Azuling (wine glass emoji)… When God is with you, you only move forward and red heart emoji.”
Guru Randhawa also shared another photo showing his song ‘Azul’ at number 1 on the Punjabi Top 50 songs list. While the singer hasn't directly addressed the controversies surrounding his songs, he has used cryptic posts to target his critics and respond to the ongoing disputes. He has also restricted comments on the official Instagram post of the video. These controversies have kept Guru Randhawa in the headlines. It remains to be seen what impact these controversies will have on his career.