Guru Randhawa Faces Fresh Controversy After ‘Azul’

Guru Randhawa: Singer Guru Randhawa continues to face mounting difficulties. His song ‘Azul’ is already embroiled in controversy, with accusations of damaging the image of schoolgirls. Now, his latest song, ‘Sirra’, has also sparked a dispute, leading to a summons from a Ludhiana court. A resident of Samrala, Ludhiana district, Rajdeep Singh Mann, filed a complaint alleging that the lyrics of Guru Randhawa's song ‘Sirra’ are offensive and promote drug use.
Rajdeep Singh specifically objected to a line in the song: ‘Oh Jatta de aa kaake baliye… Jameya nu gurti ch mili afim hai…’ which translates to: "We are sons of Jatts, we received opium as our first dose at birth." Gurbir Singh Dhillon, the complainant's lawyer, termed the lyrics "offensive" and demanded an FIR against Guru Randhawa.
The lawyer stated that the song lyrics insult a sacred Sikh tradition. He explained that the practice of ‘Gurti’ is deeply emotional and associated with respect and sanctity. The song's depiction of Jatt families giving opium to newborns is unacceptable.
At the same time, the court has asked Guru Randhawa to appear “either in person or through a lawyer.” The summons has been issued under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Apart from Guru Randhawa, the complaint also mentions Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music, Instagram, Spotify India, Warner Music India, and other online platforms that are hosting this song.
Not only this, but outrage over Guru Randhawa’s song Azul is growing on social media. One user questioned the song’s popularity, writing, “It is shocking that people are ignoring the fact that in this song Guru Randhawa has compared underage girls to alcohol.” Meanwhile, another user described it as promoting child sexual abuse, calling it not only strange but also disgusting. In addition, another user alleged that Randhawa has tried to demean others in order to portray himself as superior.